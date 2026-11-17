As the team with the most losses (8) this season, the Los Angeles Chargers had a very real shot at landing the No. 1 draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

However, an upset win against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday entirely changed that draft scenario. The Chargers are now at serious risk of losing that No. 1 overall pick.

Titans Overtake Chargers to Get No. 1 Overall Pick for 2027 NFL Draft in Week 10

Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp says the 23-20 win had a temporary implication on how the draft order turned out this week. The Tennessee Titans, also a 1-8 team, take over the No. 1 overall pick after the Bolts win over the Ravens.

Both teams are 1-8. It comes down to whichever one has a higher strength of schedule. Because the Chargers have a higher strength of schedule than the Titans, Tennessee gets the first pick.

The Miami Dolphins are also another 1-8 team, but they have the toughest schedule of all three, instantly giving them the lowest pick of all three, the No. 3 overall.

That said, of course there’s plenty of season left, and the draft board might look completely different after two weeks.

The Titans also have a reason to draft a wide receiver like Jeremiah Smith over a QB if they get No. 1 overall, since they already have Cam Ward.

Even after multiple losses, head coach Robert Saleh has made it clear that the Titans are still counting on Ward, and not even remotely planning on moving on from him.

Saleh Continues Backing Cam Ward

Saleh’s philosophical explanation on why keeping Ward is crucial, despite piling up losses, sent waves across the internet. It’s rare to see NFL coaches holding onto quarterbacks with a losing streak, especially the rookie ones.

“A couple of weeks ago, I want to say after the Indianapolis game, we made the decision to just shift our philosophy with how we want to approach offense and putting more on his plate with regards to being a general at the line of scrimmage, getting to the ball, getting him the call as quickly as we can and having him just be a field general,” Saleh said post-game on Sunday. “And what you’re seeing, at least what we’re seeing when we study tape, is a young man who’s getting very comfortable in the offense, very comfortable with the verbiage.

“He’s also gaining a lot of confidence with the protection that he’s been getting. So if you just watch him in the pocket, him standing in there, his footwork is getting a lot better. His progressions— he’s going through his progressions a lot faster. He’s going to one, resetting, finding two. And, and I think he’s doing a really nice job just playing quarterback. There’s still things he’s got to clean up throwing across your body. I know in his mind he’d still do it again. But, but there’s certain things where risk-reward has to come into his mind where you can’t make every play.”

“That’s what we love about him is that he does think he can make every play and we just have to teach him when and when and when not to. But he’s doing a really nice job again, like I said, playing quarterback.”

Whether the Titans, or the Chargers, or anyone else ends up with the No. 1 pick will only be known after the clock runs out in the final regular-season game.