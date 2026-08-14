The Vikings can offer all the public support they want for J.J. McCarthy, but front office actions talk louder than press conferences.

Handing the starting job to Kyler Murray, signed to a one-year minimum deal coming off an injury, proves the Vikings value a win-now, safe bet over handing the keys to their former first-round pick.

While doing so and demoting McCarthy to backup, they’ve invited a flood of trade pitches before the preseason even kicks off.

J.J. McCarthy to Chargers?

The loudest proposal making the rounds sends him to his former coach’s team in Los Angeles.

John Middlekauff from ‘3 and Out’ podcast calls the Chargers the “first landing spot that comes to mind” for McCarthy.

“The first spot I think everyone thinks about when it comes to him is the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh,” Middlekauff said.

Even in the middle of a then-ongoing scandal, McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship under Jim Harbaugh. The two clearly share a bond, one that has been previously proven.

“He clearly talked him up coming out of the draft. He won a national championship with him. Could they get J.J. McCarthy for a late-round pick and try to rehab his value?”

McCarthy missed his entire 2024 rookie year due to a torn meniscus. In 2025, he struggled with injuries (ankle, head, hand) and posted a 72.6 passer rating (11 TDs, 12 INTs, 57.6% completion) across 10 starts. He needs at least another year of practice to take on an NFL starting role.

Kevin O’Connell is in an absolute win-now window and won’t wait through McCarthy’s developmental growing pains. Plus, Minnesota also has veteran Carson Wentz on the roster, making a trade a very real possibility.

McCarthy Says He’s Not Going Anywhere

McCarthy took the higher road when asked about the situation. At 23 years old, the worst thing McCarthy can do is let the league view him as an option the Vikings need to get rid of.

“Obviously, every competitor wants to play,” McCarthy said. “But moving forward, it’s just about continuing to work hard and just staying ready for when my number’s called.”

Since Murray’s on a single-year deal and hasn’t played a full 17-game slate in years and runs a high-risk style of play, McCarthy indirectly knows he is the future of the franchise.

With a simple “I’m not going anywhere,” he shut down the entire media circus.

“This is the place I want to be,” McCarthy said. “And I love every single person in this building. I love the state. I love the fanbase. And I’m going to continue to just do whatever I can for this team and this organization.

Despite him losing the battle, McCarthy clearly stated that he has no hard feelings for Murray.