Charges Second-Round Draft Pick Needs to Succeed as a Rookie

The Los Angeles Chargers needed help at the wide receiver position in the 2025 offseason. The team made it a priority to bolster the position through the free agency and draft.

NFL[dot]com columnist Jeffri Chadiha named Chargers second-round draft pick Tre Harris as a player who needs to succeed in his first season.

“The Chargers hit a home run in the second round last season when they drafted Ladd McConkey, who turned into one of the best slot receivers in the league as a rookie.” Chadiha wrote for NFL[dot]com. “It would be a blessing for them if Harris, this year’s second-round pick, produces a similar impact.”

McConkey recorded 1149 yards and 7 touchdowns in his rookie season in Los Angeles. If Harris could log a similar number, the Bolts’ receiving room will look good going forward.

Harris was ranked the 10th-best wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft by Pro Football Focus.

Competition In the Wide Receiver Room

Chadiha believes Harris can get a starting spot on the roster come week one of the NFL season.

“Harris should receive plenty of chances to find a job as a starting receiver on the outside. Harris has the requisite size (6-2, 205 pounds), and he averaged 128.8 receiving yards a game at Ole Miss last year, which led all FBS players.”

The Chargers brought back Mike Williams on a one-year deal to reinforce the room. The Bolts also selected WR KeAndre Lambert Smith in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

McConkey and Quentin Johnston are on the roster and could possibly steal away snaps and targets from the 55th overall pick.

Jim Harbaugh On His Second-Round Selection

Head coach Jim Harbaugh describes Tre Harris as a tall, fast, good route runner.

“Weapons for Justin [Herbert],” Harbaugh said. “Guys that Justin can get the ball to. We’re very excited about that.”

Chadiha has the same sentiment as Harbaugh on how to help the Chargers’ offense.

“The only way Herbert keeps improving — and putting this team in better position to challenge the Chiefs in the AFC West — is with better pass catchers around him.”

Harris praised his new quarterback after being drafted in the second round.

“They’re definitely looking for a guy who’s going to run downfield, make plays downfield,” Harris said, via Chargers. “A guy who’s sure-handed, a guy who’s going to make the big plays, especially those vertical plays with Justin Herbert.”

“He’s one of the best passers in the league, he’s always constantly looking to stretch the field,” Harris added. “They were looking for a guy and I definitely feel like I fit that mold.”

The Bolts will be able to get their first look at Tre Harris at the Hall of Fame game on July 31st against the Detroit Lions.