Chargers Drop Big Trey Pipkins Injury Update Ahead of Ravens

There’s not much hope remaining in the Chargers‘ 0-8 season, but the tables could turn in any game now that they’re getting desperate and head coach Jim Harbaugh’s seat is getting hotter. The Trey Pipkins update might just be it.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chargers officially designated OL Trey Pipkins to return from Injury Reserve. Meaning Pipkins gets a 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve on Thursday, which is huge news for an offensive line missing Rashawn Slater, Tyler Biadasz, and Trevor Penning on IR.

Trey Pipkins Set to Return from IR

The start isn’t as hot as they would like, though, since Pipkins still logged back-to-back DNPs on Thursday and Friday before Monday night’s kickoff in Baltimore, making it unlikely he gets activated in time to play against the Ravens.

The Bolts never actually disclosed the reason for Pipkins’ injury. They simply listed it as a knee injury that cropped up right after Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. Since he couldn’t get back on the practice field over the next two weeks, L.A. eventually put him on injured reserve.

Pipkins is already 30, and an elongated absence might force the Chargers to cut him, given how dire their situation is. The 2019 third-round pick, No. 91 overall out of Sioux Falls, has started 10 games for L.A. in 2025 before re-signing on a two-year, $10 million contract in March 2026. It runs through 2028, so the Chargers are likely to give him some time still.

Chargers Need Pipkins Back

But it’s the Chargers’ offensive urgency that makes his return that much more important.

The entire Chargers’ offensive line has been hammered by injuries all year, Rashawn Slater, Tyler Biadasz, and Trevor Penning all on IR, plus guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) limited in practice this week.

If Pipkins comes back, it means the Chargers get a veteran they can use at multiple spots, taking whatever pressure they can off Justin Herbert.

For that, though, Pipkins actually needs to get back to the practice field.