Chargers Could Face $40 Million Decision Amid 2027 Franchise Tag Prediction for LB

When an edge rusher puts up 13 sacks a season, their market value automatically goes through the roof. This is what is projected to happen for the Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, who had a breakout season in 2025, earning his maiden Pro Bowl selection and ranking among the league’s top edge rushers.

Picked in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he is going to play the final season of his rookie contract in 2026, meaning he could become a free agent following the conclusion of the next season, as he doesn’t have a fifth-year extension option. Looking at the situation, the NFL contract expert Joel Corry sees him being placed under the franchise tag for the 2027 season, whereas a long-term contract extension could push the franchise into paying up to $40 million a year.

“The Chargers shouldn’t expect Tuipulotu to sign for less than $35 million per year,” wrote Corry, putting the LB in line for the franchise tag.

“With Tuipulotu having another double-digit sack season while playing out his rookie contract, a long-term deal in 2027 could cost the Chargers in excess of $40 million per year.”

Tuipulotu will be entering his fourth NFL season in 2026, and if he keeps the momentum from the past season, he could easily enter the list of top defensive players in the league when he signs a new contract.

Why Tuli Tuipulotu Could Potentially Land a $40 Million Annual Contract

Tuli Tuipulotu’s current rookie contract valuation is $6.57 million for four years, paying him $1.64 million annually. After the season he just had, he is likely to see a significant increase in his contract value. Even though Spotrac predicts his market value is $18.7 million a year, another season with double-digit sacks could potentially double that number. Tuipulotu possesses 26 sacks and 144 tackles from three NFL seasons, while he recorded the sixth-most sacks in the league last season.

As a contract expert, Joel Corry thinks he could secure a long-term deal of $40 million a year, and looking at the numbers for premium edge defenders, it shows why the projected number is not an exaggeration.

Houston Texans‘ Will Anderson is the highest-paid edge defender in the NFL at the moment, taking home a staggering $50 million a year. He is closely followed by the likes of Micah Parsons ($46,5 million), Aidan Hutchinson ($45 million), Myles Garrett ($41,6 million), and T.J. Watt ($41 million).

Therefore, if he keeps performing at an elite level, his paycheck could also rise in that range. While the big contract could be looming, the question is why Tuipulotu could be on the Chargers’ radar for the franchise tag.

How Tuli Tuipulotu’s Franchise Tag Could Benefit the Chargers

The franchise tag will give the Chargers retention control. Though it is different from the fifth-year contract extension, it would make sure the Pro Bowler remains with the Bolts until the end of the 2027 campaign, which could also open an opportunity for an extended negotiation window between both parties.

While a franchise tag is not a long-term solution, it gives four additional months to discuss a long-term contract. Hence, it would give the general manager, Joe Hortiz, breathing room to work through the deal without the pressure of rival teams making better offers.

Moreover, the franchise tag would give the Chargers more time to see whether the 23-year-old’s breakout season was a fluke. Before handing him a huge contract, the team needs to be certain that Tuipulotu delivers yet again this season.