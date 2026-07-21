Tyreek Hill Floated as Chargers Landing Spot for One Key Reason

The Cheetah may have struck fear into the defenders with his speed and explosiveness in the past, but a gruesome injury has now left him without a team. Tyreek Hill, who last suited up for the Miami Dolphins, remains one of the biggest names in free agency and is still looking for his new team. As his free agency continues without a deal for the 2026 season, Bleacher Report‘s Kristopher Knox has identified the Los Angeles Chargers as the potential landing spot for the eight-time Pro-Bowler.

Knox outlined that Mike McDaniel could be the key factor in why the Chargers could potentially contemplate bringing the 32-year-old. The new offensive coordinator of the Chargers was previously the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, spending four seasons coaching Hill.

“While it’s difficult to predict which contenders will be needing receiver help by October or November, a reunion with quarterback Patrick Mahomes or coach Mike McDaniel would certainly seem logical,” wrote Knox about Hill’s next move.

Given the star WR spent the first six seasons of his NFL career in Kansas City, they could also be frontrunners to reunite him with Patrick Mahomes, with whom he had effortless chemistry at Arrowhead Stadium. However, recovering from the injury remains the wide receiver’s main concern at the moment, and a healthy Tyreek Hill could certainly recreate old magic with his old coach.

Mike McDaniel Helped Unlock Tyreek Hill’s Best NFL Seasons

In the initial years of his NFL career, Hill was one of the key names of the Chiefs‘ offense, securing Pro Bowls in all six seasons there. However, the Cheetah found a new gear in his game after arriving in Miami— thanks to then-Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

He logged an incredible 1,710 receiving yards in 2022, the year McDaniel first took charge of the Dolphins, taking the franchise to the postseason for the first time in eight years. The following year, he toppled that number to register a career-best 1,799 receiving yards. The five-time All-Pro not only guided his team to the playoffs but also finished with the most receiving yards in the 2023 season.

Adjusting to McDaniel’s offensive scheme requires a big understanding of timing and complex option routes. Having played four seasons under the Chargers’ OC, Hill has already mastered his terminology and the offensive playbook, so he will not need extra time to adjust. Moreover, pairing him with an elite QB like Justin Herbert could produce big numbers.

The question, however, is whether an injury-returned Tyreek Hill could reach the elite standard he reached in 2022 and 2023 under McDaniel, as he is still rehabilitating from it.

Tyreek Hill’s Comeback Timeline From Injury Remains Uncertain

Hill suffered the devastating knee injury in Week 4 of 2025, missing the entire previous campaign, and was later released by the Dolphins. Besides his ACL, he also tore the ACL, MCL, PCL, and meniscus. While the Chargers could be a landing spot for him, there is still no update about his potential return.

NFL Insider James Palmer recently gave a major update on whether Hill has a real chance to be healthy and take the field this upcoming season.

“There still is, to my understanding, no guarantee that Tyreek Hill plays in 2026. I think it’s wishful thinking,” said Palmer about the free agent.

Nonetheless, the wide receiver is not giving up hope. He recently posted his rehabilitation videos on social media, hinting that he is working hard toward an NFL comeback.