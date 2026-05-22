Chargers Named Underrated Trade Partner for Disgruntled All-Pro

The Los Angeles Chargers‘ wide receiver corps have been under scrutiny as of late.

Despite investing heavily in the position, the results have been middling. Los Angeles spent a first-round draft pick on Quentin Johnston in 2023, a second-round selection on Ladd McConkey in 2024, and another second-rounder on Tre Harris in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers Named Underrated Potential Trade Partner for WR Brandon Aiyuk

The Chargers could look to add another veteran receiver to the mix for the 2026 season. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes making a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk would be worthwhile.

“The Los Angeles Chargers were a playoff team last year, and with improvement along the offensive line the team has the talent to field a potent unit under first-year coordinator Mike McDaniel. However, the team could stand to add a wide receiver. Ladd McConkey was great as a rookie but regressed a bit in 2025. Quentin Johnston has flashed at times but hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft slot. Behind that duo on the depth chart are a whole lot of question marks. As with all of these trade landing spots, it’s assumed here that Aiyuk is at least close to the player who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2022 and 2023. If he is, he could be for the Chargers what they wanted Johnston to be: the outside complement to McConkey in the slot. And an already solid L.A. offense would be that much more formidable.”

Before tearing his ACL and MCL midway though the 2024 season, Aiyuk was a two-time 1,000-yard receiver, as well as a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2023. His skillset would fit well in offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s system, and he should still have some good years left in him at age 28.

The only downside for the Chargers acquiring Aiyuk is having to give up draft capitol for him. However, since he’s coming off a major knee injury and has been disgruntled in San Francisco for quite sometime, a late-round pick may be enough to land him. Aiyuk was on pace for another 1,000-yard season before getting hurt.

Johnston, McConkey, Harris Must All Step up for Chargers in 2026

It is debatable as to whether or not Johnston has lived up to his first-round draft status. He may not be in the elite category of NFL receivers, but is certainly a quality starter. Despite missing three games in 2025, Johnston set a career high in receiving yards with 735, and tied a career high with eight touchdowns.

McConkey regressed significantly in receptions and receiving yards yards during his second season, and also caught one less touchdown. Some of that can be attributed to the passing game regressing as a whole due to a poor offensive line. However, McConkey did struggle with dropped passes a bit.

Harris’ rookie season was tough to evaluate since he was buried on the depth chart. He managed to record 30 catches for for 324 yards in 17 games. Harris also flashed impressive blocking skills. With Keenan Allen now gone, Harris could have a breakout season in 2026, although he would be limited again if the Chargers do bring in a veteran such as Aiyuk.