Vikings Sign Ex-Chargers Running Back to Practice Squad

Tuesday came with two major roster moves for the Vikings. With Brett Thorson expected to miss significant time due to his hamstring injury, the Vikings urgently needed depth pieces to fill in the vacant spots. To fill out that roster gap, the Vikings signed, or rather brought back, Johnny Hekker, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

However, their injury list became concerningly long after Week 2, meaning they also needed more depth at running back with Jordan Mason’s injury.

Their answer to it was signing Ex-Chargers running back Jaret Patterson.

Vikings Sign Jaret Patterson, Johnny Hekker

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Vikings signing Ex-Chargers running back and veteran free agent Jaret Patterson to the practice squad.

The news came right after the Vikings worked out eight players on Tuesday, including both Hekker and Patterson.

While Hekker’s signing came as the obvious answer to the gap left by Thorson’s injury, Patterson’s signing hints at head coach Kevin O’Connell looking to build more running back depth, veteran depth in particular, behind Aaron Jones. They had a ton of questions at running back with Jordan Mason still on IR for at least three more weeks.

DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne suited up as RB2 and RB3 against the Bears, meaning and Patterson will need to now compete for a role alongside Jerome Ford, added last week to the practice squad, for a spot on the 53-man roster.

He has an edge, though, with all the experience he has.

As an undrafted rookie free agent out of Buffalo, Patterson signed with the Washington Commanders in 2021. He had a two-year stint there, appearing in 20 total games and earning one start. Then, after back-and-forth between the Commanders and Chargers practice squads, he spent 2024 and 2025 on the Chargers practice squad, bouncing on and off the practice squad last season. He did make seven appearances for Jim Harbaugh before being let go this offseason.

All said, Patterson has 503 rushing yards and three TDs on the ground, as well as 13 receptions for 81 yards. The regular-season reps under his belt mean he won’t blink if he has to step straight into game action.

Jaret Patterson has a Case to Make 53-man Vikings Roster?

Mason’s injury actually gives him a chance at making the 53-man squad. While Mason tends to his thumb fracture, Patterson can earn Minnesota’s trust as the reliable body who can absorb snaps so they don’t have to overwork an aging Aaron Jones.

He might even overtake rookie Claiborne altogether. Because the coaching staff isn’t fully confident throwing Claiborne into a heavy workload yet, bringing in a veteran presence like Patterson gives them a dependable piece for the bottom of the depth chart until the backfield gets fully healthy.

It will still be a long road for Patterson to make it to the active lineup, but he will need to stay ready in case another injury strikes, and the Vikings don’t have the answers they are looking for in their current lineup.

The Vikings face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next on Sep. 27 at Raymond James Stadium.