Chargers Catch Week 12 Drake Maye Break Hours Before Week 10 Against Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers still haven’t won a season, and at this point, any rival team injury update turns into a tiny shred of hope for Jim Harbaugh’s team.

But this one came as a huge breather for the Chargers before Week 12. Although there are still two weeks till the Chargers face the Patriots, they still caught a massive break that could potentially change how the game turns out.

Patriots QB Drake Maye Likely Out for Week 12 vs. Chargers

Patriots QB Drake Maye suffered a season-ending injury against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Maye suffered a fractured ankle vs. the Lions. Schefter also added that the injury could be season-ending.

“Maye will miss an extended period, and possibly the remainder of the season, sources told Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel’s update, however, hinted at Maye staying back in Germany for checkups just “cautious.”

“The update that I have is just out of caution, Drake stayed back,” Vrabel said Monday during an interview on The Greg Hill Show.

“He’ll be traveling back here shortly, but [we] just wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back safely. … Just wanted to make sure everything was in line for him to travel — and it seems like he is. He’ll be returning here, I think, shortly.”

The Athletic’s Chad Graff reports that Maye might return Monday.

“Coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that Maye stayed behind in Germany after Sunday’s game for further evaluation, but that he was on his way home Monday afternoon,” Graff reported.

Graff further added that, despite Maye’s return and a Week 11 bye, the Patriots don’t expect Maye to play against the Chargers in Week 12.

“Vrabel said he doesn’t expect Maye to play when the Patriots return from their bye in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Maye is expected to undergo further testing when he returns to the U.S. to help determine just how long he’ll be out.” Graff added.

“Once he gets back here, and our people are able to visit with him again and talk with him again, we’ll have more to offer,” Vrabel said. “But I wouldn’t imagine him being available when we come out of the bye.”

Tommy DeVito to Replace Maye

Backup Tommy DeVito is expected to replace Maye in Week 12. For a sinking Chargers squad, that’s as big a break as Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh could ask for.

Maye crushed the Lions’ defense in the opening drive before going down. He was an MVP runner-up in 2025, after all.

Plus, when DeVito stepped in after Maye went down, the Patriots’ offense completely stalled out and finished with just 151 total yards (a season low) in a 35-10 loss.

DeVito went 12-of-24 for 81 yards (just 3.4 yards per attempt), with a fourth-quarter touchdown, an interception, and four sacks. Across his entire 2026 season, he is sitting at 50.0% completion (16-of-32) for 132 yards and a 58.3 passer rating.

That said, the Patriots still have a bye week to prep DeVito, and Vrabel will most likely use it to its fullest.