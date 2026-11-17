The Los Angeles Chargers might finally be close to their first win of 2026 in Week 10. In their Monday Night Football Game vs. the Baltimore Ravens, the Chargers are leading 17-10 at halftime, finally showing some sign of life to actually win.

Chargers leading Ravens 17-10 At Halftime

With Lamar Jackson out, the Ravens are heavily struggling against a winless Chargers. Whereas the Chargers offense is actually pushing the ball down and getting touchdowns.

Worse yet, Brissett’s been intercepted once already just in the first half, whereas Herbert has one touchdown, alongside one rushing touchdown from Omarion Hampton.

The Ravens trailed the Chargers 17-10 late in the second quarter, and with only three seconds left on the clock, Riley Patterson’s 26-yard field goal attempt was good.

It would be a major breakthrough if the Chargers can actually maintain this lead until the clock runs out in the fourth quarter, since they need this win more than anyone else. Getting their first victory in Week 10 would still mark a historic low for the franchise, yet a win is a win no matter how late it arrives.

It would also be the full-circle moment for Harbaugh since the last time the Chargers started 0-8 was in 2000, when they opened 0-11 before finishing 1-15, and none other than Jim Harbaugh started five games at quarterback for that exact 2000 Chargers squad (going 0-5).