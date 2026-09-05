Aaron Donald Court Fight With Ex Came to Light Ahead of NFL Return

Aaron Donald’s return to the NFL has added another chapter to the former Los Angeles Rams star’s career. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year retired in March 2024 after 10 seasons with Los Angeles before beginning preparations for a comeback this year.

Donald’s return comes after the Rams added Myles Garrett to their defensive line. The pairing gives Los Angeles two of the league’s most accomplished defensive players, while Donald’s one-year contract is worth $20 million and can reach $30 million with incentives.

Newly revealed court documents now provide additional context surrounding the weeks leading up to Donald’s official announcement of his return. The documents involve Donald and his former partner, Jaelynn Blakey, with whom he shares two children.

The newly revealed filing provides more detail about the family dispute Donald was dealing with away from football.

Aaron Donald Raised Concerns Over Children and Dog

Aaron Donald filed court papers against Jaelynn Blakey in late July, raising concerns about her French bulldog and the safety of their two children, according to court documents obtained by “TMZ.”

Donald asked for sole physical custody of his 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son until the dog was removed from Blakey’s Los Angeles home.

In his filing, Donald alleged that the dog had bitten his daughter on the mouth in September 2023. He also said the animal later bit Blakey’s niece and alleged that his son was bitten in the face in March 2026. Donald included photos of the alleged injuries in the court filing.

Donald further claimed that Blakey had agreed to remove the dog after the incidents but that the animal later returned to her home. His filing stated that the children told him about the dog’s return.

Blakey disputed Donald’s claims. In her response, she denied that the dog was dangerous and said the children were not afraid of it. She also denied telling the children to hide the dog’s return from their father.

Blakey described the animal as a family pet and said it had been with her since it was 10 weeks old. She also said the dog was her emotional support animal and that the children loved it.

The court dispute was resolved before Donald officially returned to the Rams.

Aaron Donald Resolved Dispute Before Rams Return

A stipulation and order filed August 3 showed that Blakey agreed to permanently remove the dog from her home. Donald and Blakey also agreed to return to their previous co-parenting arrangement.

The timing placed the family dispute just weeks before Donald announced his NFL comeback.

Donald initially retired after a Hall of Fame-caliber career with the Rams from 2014 through 2023.

His return gained momentum after Los Angeles acquired Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in June.

Donald agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract with incentives that could raise its value to $30 million.

The move reunites him with the Rams and places him alongside Garrett on a defense that also features players such as Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Byron Young and Kobie Turner.

Donald has since joined the Rams for practice as he works toward his return to game action. However, his status for the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia remains uncertain based on the supplied information.

The court filing and NFL comeback represent separate developments in Donald’s life, but their timing overlaps. The legal dispute was filed in late July and addressed on August 3, while his return to the Rams was announced later in August.