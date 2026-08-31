Rams Get Critical Notice From NFL About Aaron Donald Before 49ers Game

The Los Angeles Rams are catching a break with Aaron Donald. He officially came out of retirement after two years on Sunday and will get some additional runway if needed.

“The Commissioner has granted a two-game roster exemption for Rams DT Aaron Donald, who was officially reinstated to the active roster today,” The Ringer and Netflix Sports’ Tom Pelissero reported on X on August 30, adding, “The roster exemption will expire on Friday, Sept. 11.”

Sleeper affiliate Arye Pulli laid out what that could mean for Donald and the Rams.

They are preparing for the regular-season opener against their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, in Australia.

“If Donald: a) isn’t ready for Week 1, b) doesn’t want to travel to Australia, c) is held out, [or] d) needs more time,” Pulli posted in a follow-up, “The #Rams can keep him on the exemption without using a 53-man roster spot, adding, “If he’s ready and wants to play, they can activate him for W1.”

Notably, Rams head coach Sean McVay left the door for Donald to play in that game.

Even more notably, Donald said that he still feels like he can “100%” be himself on the football field. Still, the LA Times’ Gary Klein posted, “Donald will no doubt work with trainers and strength staff during workouts as part of ramp up.”

Aaron Donald Could Cash In With Rams

Donald’s return to the Rams came with a revision of the three-year, $95 million contract he left suspended in retirement. Originally due $30 million upon his return, Donald will instead have an opportunity earn it.

“Rams DT Aaron Donald’s existing deal had its final year knocked down to the minimum, so that’s what he’ll be reinstated under,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer posted on X on August 30. “It’ll then, I’m told, be replaced with an incentive-heavy 1-year deal (w/per-game roster bonuses, playtime & playoff incentives) that maxes out at $30M.”

Breer added “a little more” context a short while later:

$10 million in base pay.

Max of $10 million in per-game 53-man roster bonuses (up to 15 games).

$10 million in playoff/playtime incentives.

Breer also noted that the “the playtime triggers” are “low” as well as “tied to playoff incentives.” Donald and the Rams hope their run goes all the way to the Super Bowl. That much is essentially written into the redone contract.

More Details Emerge on Aaron Donald’s Contract

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio offered a more detailed look at the incentives in Donald’s revised contract with the Rams: