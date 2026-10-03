Rams’ Aaron Donald Gets Mocked by Analyst After Injury News

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a difficult Week 4 road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles after falling to 1-2. The team must manage several injuries while trying to regain momentum after its 30-26 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Los Angeles has already dealt with absences on both sides of the ball this season. The Rams also remain without defensive star Myles Garrett, who has been sidelined since the season opener while recovering from knee surgery.

The Rams now enter Philadelphia with changes needed across the roster. Aaron Donald’s availability has become another important part of the defensive picture, while Puka Nacua is expected to return and give Matthew Stafford another key option.

Rob Parker Mocks Aaron Donald After Back Injury

Aaron Donald was ruled out for the Rams’ Week 4 game against the Eagles because of back soreness. The injury prompted analyst Rob Parker to strongly criticize the defensive tackle’s production since his return from retirement.

On FOX’s “The Odd Couple” podcast, Parker called Donald “Casper the friendly ghost” and questioned how the three-time Defensive Player of the Year could have so little impact.

“How can you be that big and be that invisible?” Parker said. “I got more pressure when I wake up in the morning and go to the bathroom.”

He questioned whether Donald should have returned to the NFL.

“He’s been a zero since he came back and now he got a back issue. He should have stayed retired. I tried to tell you this,” Parker said.

Kelvin Washington pushed back during the discussion. He argued that Donald was not expected to immediately return as the dominant player he was several years ago. Washington also pointed to Myles Garrett’s absence.

Donald has played two games since returning to the Rams after retiring following the 2023 season. He missed the opener in Australia before returning against the New York Giants. He then played in the loss to Denver.

Sean McVay said Donald’s back soreness surfaced after the Broncos game. The coach stressed that Donald remained willing to play but did not feel good enough to suit up.

“He’s as tough as it gets, just not feeling good enough. And I think it would be irresponsible on my part … to ask him,” McVay said.

Puka Nacua Set to Return Against Eagles

While Donald will miss the Eagles game, Puka Nacua is expected to return after missing the previous two games with a hip injury.

Nacua practiced throughout the week and carries no game designation. McVay said the receiver looked strong and explosive during practice, although the Rams could manage his snap count after the two-game absence.

“Physically he’s getting in and out of his breaks, looks strong, looks sturdy, looks explosive,” McVay said.

Nacua played in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers and caught five passes for 74 yards. His return gives Matthew Stafford another major weapon alongside Davante Adams.

Adams has produced 332 receiving yards and two touchdowns across the Rams’ last two games. Adding Nacua back into the offense gives Stafford another proven target as Los Angeles prepares for Philadelphia.

The Rams will also need to manage several defensive absences. Donald is out, while Myles Garrett remains sidelined. Cornerback Jaylen Watson and tight end Terrance Ferguson were also ruled out, while Colby Parkinson and Josaiah Stewart were listed as questionable.

The Eagles will enter the matchup with absences of their own. DeVonta Smith, Zack Baun, Dallas Goedert, and Marcus Epps were ruled out, creating additional changes for both teams ahead of Sunday’s game.