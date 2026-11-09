Aaron Donald Reveals True Feelings on Myles Garrett After Rams Win

The Los Angeles Rams secured a 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 9, moving above .500 and adding an important result to their season. The game also marked a big moment for the team’s defense, as Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett finally shared the field.

Garrett entered the matchup after recovering from knee surgery, while the Rams were already missing several defenders. Washington, meanwhile, had to contend with a Los Angeles pass rush featuring two of the NFL’s most accomplished defensive players.

The result was a closely contested game that also brought an important update on the Rams’ offensive side.

Aaron Donald Praises Myles Garrett After Three-Sack Performance

After their first game together, Aaron Donald praised Myles Garrett’s three-sack performance and their chemistry in the Rams’ 20-13 win over Washington.

Donald said playing alongside Garrett lived up to expectations when he came out of retirement.

“It was great, man. He cashed in and got a three-piece. So it was good to have him out there,” Donald said after the game. “It was good to be out there, you know, work with him.”

Donald said the two defenders supported each other, creating pressure and challenging Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Donald joked that two of Garrett’s sacks felt shared, as his pressure pushed the quarterback into Garrett’s path.

“Two of his sacks are like our sacks. It was our sacks,” Donald said. He added that he was happy as long as the team kept winning, even though he came close to recording a sack himself.

Garrett returned with three sacks, a forced fumble, three quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. He played 35 of 58 defensive snaps and recorded six pressures on 27 pass-rush attempts.

With both players on the field, Los Angeles allowed 5.0 yards per play and recorded four sacks in 23 snaps. In the other 19 plays, they allowed 8.1 yards per play and a touchdown, with no sacks.

Sean McVay praised Garrett’s late-game impact; his fourth-quarter sacks helped preserve the Rams’ seven-point lead.

Donald said playing alongside Garrett delivered exactly what he had imagined when he returned. “Yeah — out there having fun, guys making plays, winning games. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Puka Nacua’s Knee Injury Raises Concern After Rams Win

As the Rams celebrated their defense, uncertainty grew over wide receiver Puka Nacua, who injured his knee on the final snap against Washington and will have an MRI Monday, November 9.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Rams don’t believe Nacua tore his ACL. An MRI will clarify the injury’s severity and recovery timeline.

After another outstanding performance, Nacua recorded 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

His ninth 150-yard receiving game put him ahead of Jerry Rice and Randy Moss for second-most by a player in his first four NFL seasons since 1970. Justin Jefferson leads with 11.

Former NFL team doctor David Chao raised another concern after reviewing the injury footage. He suggested that Nacua could have aggravated the PCL injury in the same knee that sidelined him for five games in 2024.

However, Chao’s assessment is not a confirmed diagnosis. An MRI is still needed to determine whether the PCL has been affected.

The timing is a concern for Los Angeles because Davante Adams is already on injured reserve after rupturing his hamstring.

The Rams are hoping to have Adams back after their bye, although his return could take longer.

Los Angeles has its bye in Week 11, which could give Nacua more time to recover. For now, the Rams must wait for the MRI results before determining the next steps for their leading receiver.