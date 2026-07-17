NFL Insider Says Aaron Donald Rams Return Is ‘Real Possibility’

The Aaron Donald comeback story has moved beyond wishful thinking, although the Los Angeles Rams may need to wait longer than training camp for a final answer.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Thursday on “The Insiders” that Donald returning is a “real possibility,” but the three-time Defensive Player of the Year remains undecided.

Rapoport added that a late arrival, which would be near the end of camp or even during the regular season, remains possible.

The timing came with another important detail.

Donald would likely return as a situational defender rather than immediately taking on the 50- or 60-play workload he carried during his prime.

Even if the Rams don’t get the old amount of minutes from Donald, a limited role could still give them the NFL’s most frightening pass-rush combination.

Rapoport Leaves Door Open for Delayed Rams Return

“A real possibility is probably a pretty good way to describe it,” Rapoport said.

He explained that Donald has continued working out and lifting weights while exploring whether his body can return to football shape.

The 35-year-old has not reached a final decision, and the Rams apparently should not expect him to report with the rest of the roster simply because training camp is approaching.

This cautious stance has contradicted earlier reports of a strong likelihood of returning, although much of it was merely speculation.

Reuters reported July 11 that Donald had worked out at the Rams’ facility, adding fuel to fire that began after Los Angeles traded for Myles Garrett.

Head coach Sean McVay has also kept the door open.

McVay said in June that he had spoken with Donald about returning and believed the retired star could still perform at a high level if he decided to play again.

Donald stepped away in March 2024 after 10 seasons with the franchise. He finished with 111 sacks, 10 Pro Bowl selections, eight first-team All-Pro honors and three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He also recorded eight sacks and earned another All-Pro selection during his final season.

His résumé creates the temptation to picture the same weekly dominance. Rapoport’s update points toward a narrower role built around selected situations.

Rams Would Only Need a Smaller Version of Donald

The Rams acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns on June 1 after he set an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025.

The deal cost Los Angeles Jared Verse and three premium draft picks, showing how aggressively the front office has approached another Super Bowl run.

Since Garrett already takes up so much attention, Donald lining up inside on third down would a headache for opposing teams, even if he appeared for only a dozen or two snaps.

Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner could continue carrying the heavier interior workload.

Donald would then preserve his legs for passing situations, two-minute drives and late-game possessions when one pressure can change a season.

Although he recorded at least eight sacks in eight of his 10 seasons, returning to that standard immediately could be quite demanding.

Donald can use the next several weeks to determine whether the competitive drive has returned and whether his body can withstand NFL work again.

Rapoport didn’t report that a comeback is complete but did confirm that Donald is seriously exploring one.

For a Rams roster already built to chase a championship, even a lesser variety of No. 99 could become the final piece.