Super Bowl Champ Sends 4-Word Reaction to Aaron Donald Rams Return

The Los Angeles Rams have added another major piece to a defense that was already expected to be among the NFL’s strongest in 2026. Aaron Donald is coming out of retirement to return to the only team he played for during his 10-season career.

Donald spent his entire NFL career with the Rams after they selected him 13th overall in the 2014 draft. He won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, earned eight first-team All-Pro selections, and helped Los Angeles win the Super Bowl after the 2021 season. He retired in March 2024 at age 32.

His comeback also adds another layer to the Rams’ rivalry with the Seattle Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champions. One Seattle defender quickly responded to the news.

Nick Emmanwori Reacts to Aaron Donald’s Rams Comeback

Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori reacted to Donald’s return on X with a four-word message: “All that for us 😂🫡.”

Emmanwori enters the season as a member of the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks, giving his response added context as Seattle prepares to defend its title. The Seahawks and Rams are scheduled to meet twice during the 2026 regular season.

Donald agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract with the Rams, according to ESPN, with the deal potentially reaching $30 million through incentives.

His return comes after several weeks of discussions and months of workouts as he prepared to determine whether his body could handle an NFL comeback.

Donald said he believes he can still play at a high level.

“Do I feel like I can play at a high level? Yes,” Donald said. “Do I feel like I can still be myself? One hundred percent, and if I didn’t feel like that, I wouldn’t be here.”

His wife, Erica Donald, also acknowledged the return on X, writing, “I let him out the house y’all 🤣 💙🫶🏾.”

The Rams have built a defensive front that could feature Donald alongside Garrett, Byron Young and Kobie Turner. Donald finished his original Rams career with a franchise-record 111 sacks, while Garrett has 125.5 career sacks through nine seasons.

The comeback also follows Los Angeles’ blockbuster trade for Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. The Rams surrendered Jared Verse and draft compensation in that deal before adding McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs and signing Watson.

Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported that Donald has not played in more than two years, but Rams defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson said the veteran looked sharp during a recent workout.

“It feels like he even got a little bit faster, a little bit hungrier in a way,” Johnson said.

The question now is how quickly Donald can return to game form and whether he will be ready for the Rams’ season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

The social-media reaction is fun, but the rivalry will ultimately be decided on the field.

Seahawks-Rams Rivalry Set for Another Major Chapter

Seattle and Los Angeles already have a recent history of close games. The teams split their regular-season meetings in 2025 before the Seahawks defeated the Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game.

Seattle also won a dramatic 38-37 overtime game against Los Angeles during the regular season. The Seahawks then advanced to the Super Bowl, adding more significance to the rivalry heading into 2026.

The teams will meet twice again this season. Their first matchup is scheduled for Christmas Day at Lumen Field in Week 16. They will meet again in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium.

Those games could have major implications for the NFC West and the NFC playoff race. The Rams enter the season as Super Bowl favorites after adding to their defense, while Seattle returns most of its championship roster.

For the Seahawks, protecting the quarterback against Donald and Garrett could become a major challenge. Donald has 111 career sacks, while Garrett has 125.5.

Their presence gives Los Angeles the ability to create interior and edge pressure without relying solely on extra rushers.

Emmanwori’s four-word reaction captured Seattle’s confidence, but Donald’s comeback will eventually have to be tested against the defending champions. The two NFC West rivals now have another reason to watch each other closely as the 2026 season approaches.