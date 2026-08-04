Rams, Aaron Donald Situation Takes New Turn After Insider Report

Throughout the course of the NFL offseason, the Los Angeles Rams have been heavily connected to another massive addition for the 2026 campaign.

Following the blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire Myles Garrett, the rumors about Aaron Donald potentially returning have grown loud. While he has yet to announce that he is returning to play, the rumors have continued picking up speed.

Donald was one of the most feared defensive players in the league throughout his career. He last played for the Rams back in 2023 when he racked up 53 tackles, eight sacks, and three defended passes in 16 games. It sounds like he could resume his career.

Having the opportunity to return with a Los Angeles team expected to be a Super Bowl contender would be difficult to pass on. If Donald can pick up where he left off, he would form one of the most lethal defensive duos in league history alongside of Garrett.

With that being said, an NFL insider has issued a massive update about the Donald situation for the Rams.

Albert Breer Drops New Update About Rams, Aaron Donald

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer has made a new prediction for the two parties. Not only does he think that Donald will actually return, he also thinks the former superstar defensive tackle will play a full season.

Breer made his comments on an August 4 appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show.”

“I think he’s coming back and I think he will play the whole season,” Breer said.

Donald making his return for Los Angeles would be a big step towards a championship. Even if he isn’t exactly the same player he was before retirement, he would still be a high-impact player.

This update gives Rams fans even more reason to be excited.

What Would Aaron Donald Bring to Los Angeles?

Originally drafted by Los Angeles with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Donald’s numbers were through the roof. He is one of the best defensive talents to play in the league’s recent history.

Throughout his 10-year NFL career, Donald ended up playing in 154 games. He totaled 542 tackles to go along with 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 21 defended passes.

Now at 35 years old, Donald making a return brings up the question of what he could provide for the Rams.

Granted, he likely won’t be the same player that he was before his retirement. However, it has been very clear via social media posts and videos that Donald is still in excellent shape.

At the end of the day, it would be reasonable to expect that Donald could produce around seven sacks and a couple of forced fumbles. He would provide pass rushing help, while also being effective against the run. That would be well worth a return for both Los Angeles and Donald.