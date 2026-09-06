Aaron Donald Gets Strong Words From LA Rams Teammate

The Los Angeles Rams shook up the NFL world when they officially got Aaron Donald back out of retirement, and that includes their own locker room.

The group was already adjusting to the loss of Jared Verse. That is a result of the trade for Myles Garrett. Now, Donald came back into mix and forced another 2024 draft pick, Braden Fiske, down the depth chart, albeit unofficially.

Newcomer Trent McDuffie, another 2026 offseason trade pickup, noticed “a lot of excitement.”

“I know since I’ve been here, you always hear a lot about Aaron Donald. The way he works, type of person he is. Obviously, there was the whispers beforehand that he might come back. But everything I’ve heard and, finally, what I’m seeing is everything everybody’s talking about,” McDuffie told the AP’s Rob Maaddi on “On Football” on September 4.

“You talk about a guy with great character, a guy who works hard. He’s doing double lifts, he’s doing everything that you would expect him to do. And you get a vet, a Hall of Famer like that to come in and be a part of this team? There’s nothing but excitement around that.”

Aaron Donald Part of ‘Huge’ Key for the Rams

McDuffie is a First Team All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl champion from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

There he played behind, among others, Chris Jones, giving him a noteworthy perspective on operating behind such impactful players. The Rams have Garrett, Fiske, as well as Kobie Turner and Byron Young. The reason for McDuffie’s excitement about the group is clear.

McDuffie said having a group like that in front of him is “huge,” and that he is “excited.”

“I’m a big believer that your front four, front five–those trenches really win you games. And I mean, me as a corner, knowing that we’re going to get pass rush back there in two seconds, knowing that I don’t have to cover a guy for five, six seconds every snap, one, honestly, it helps you know that you’re going to be able to make some plays on the ball a little bit faster. You kind of change up your technique here and there throughout the game, because they can’t just sit back there and get four guys out, five guys out and kind of just pick you apart.

“They’re going to have to really figure out schemes to block Myles Garrett, block AD, two different guys, with Kobie Turner and Braden Fisk, and everybody who we have.”

McDuffie continued, “I know the guys on the back end have talked a lot about what we can do to also help this pass rush get back there and give them more time. So, since I’ve been here, we’ve gone hand-in-hand with, just pass rush and coverage, and I think it’s going to be a really exciting year for everybody involved.”

To add to the excitement, McDuffie is a California native. McDuffie and the Rams will also open the regular season with the NFL’s first-ever game in Australia.