Aaron Donald Sends 2-Word Message on New 1-of-1 Card After Rams Return

Topps unveiled a new 1-of-1 card featuring the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year on August 31, one day after the Rams announced Donald was ending his retirement. Donald added his autograph to the card along with a handwritten two-word message: “I’m Back!”

The inscription gives collectors a tangible piece of one of the NFL’s biggest comeback stories. But Donald’s message could carry considerably more meaning for the rest of the league.

The 35-year-old is not simply returning for a ceremonial final season. He is joining a Rams defense that already added reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, giving Los Angeles two of the most accomplished pass rushers of their generation ahead of Week 1.

Aaron Donald Returns to a Very Different Rams Defense

Donald retired on March 15, 2024, after 10 seasons with the Rams and said at the time that he felt “complete” and “full.”

That changed this summer.

The Rams said Donald’s potential comeback began gaining traction while Los Angeles was exploring a trade for Garrett. Head coach Sean McVay contacted Donald to get his opinion of the Browns star, and Donald later began a regimented training program as he considered returning.

Los Angeles ultimately made an enormous investment in Garrett, sending Cleveland outside linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick in the June trade. Garrett was coming off a 2025 season in which he established an NFL record with 23 sacks.

Now Garrett and Donald will be on the same defense.

Donald was included among six defensive linemen on the Rams’ initial 53-man roster, alongside Poona Ford, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Tyler Davis and Ty Hamilton. Garrett headlines the outside linebacker group, while Los Angeles also revamped its secondary with additions including Trent McDuffie.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Donald agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract that can reach $30 million through playoff incentives.

The structure underscores the stakes. According to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, some of the additional money is specifically tied to the Rams advancing through the playoffs and ultimately winning the Super Bowl.

Donald also made it clear he would not have returned simply because the opportunity was available.

“Do I feel like I can play at a high level? Yes,” Donald told reporters on August 30. “Do I feel like I can still be myself? 100%.”

Donald participated in individual work in his first practice back and said he had spent 14 weeks training in a football mindset. His next step is getting into 11-on-11 work and readjusting to game speed.

The clock is already running. The Rams open the season against the San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 10 in the United States — September 11 locally in Australia.

Donald’s 1-of-1 Adds Another Chase for Collectors

Donald already has a significant market at the high end of football cards.

His 2021 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Green 1-of-1, graded PSA 8, sold for $34,770 through Goldin on July 11, according to Card Ladder data cited by Sports Illustrated’s Collectibles vertical. Another Donald 1-of-1 sold for $30,000 in May.

Those sales should not be treated as a valuation of the new Topps card, different products, autographs and card characteristics can produce dramatically different prices.

They do, however, illustrate the established market for rare Donald collectibles.

The newest card has something those earlier issues could not have: a direct connection to Donald’s decision to return after two years away from football.

If Donald and Garrett turn the Rams’ revamped defense into a championship unit, the handwritten “I’m Back!” could eventually represent more than a clever inscription.

It could become the signature collectible from the beginning of Donald’s second act.