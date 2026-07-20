Aaron Donald Training for Possible Los Angeles Rams Return

The possibility of Aaron Donald returning to the Los Angeles Rams has moved beyond recruiting pitches and social media clues.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday that Donald is training as though he intends to play.

The 35-year-old has told people that he will proceed with a comeback if he feels that he can still look like himself on Sundays.

He retired in March 2024 after 10 seasons, 111 sacks, eight first-team All-Pro selections and three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

He also remained productive until the end, recording eight sacks and earning another All-Pro selection in his final season.

Donald would be returning after more than two years away from game action.

The Rams’ can take comfort in knowing their defensive line is already stout, and that Donald would only bolster it further. He doesn’t have to carry their defense the way he did throughout his prime.

Rams Can Protect Donald From His Own Standard

Breer reported that the Rams have not pushed Donald toward a decision.

But they do want him back, leaving the choice and timing up to him.

That patient approach fits the roster Los Angeles has assembled.

Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Poona Ford can handle the weekly work inside, allowing the Rams to build Donald’s role around passing situations and the possessions that carry the most value.

He could avoid the expectation of playing nearly every snap while his teammates preserve him for third downs, two-minute drives and late-game opportunities.

That arrangement solves the physical side of the comeback.

Breer described Donald as happy in retirement and someone who has not spent the past two years openly searching for a way back.

The Rams therefore cannot sell him on nostalgia.

They have to offer a football role worthy of the work required to return, and their defensive-line depth gives them that opportunity.

Garrett Changes the Return Equation

Myles Garrett provides the strongest reason for Donald to finish the process.

The Rams acquired Garrett in June after he set an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025. His presence would prevent opposing protections from treating Donald as the automatic center of every pass-rush plan.

Sliding help toward Garrett could leave Donald with matchups he rarely received during his first stint in Los Angeles as well.

On the flip side, sending protection inside would create opportunities for Garrett around the edge.

Sean McVay acknowledged the appeal after the trade and said he believed Donald could still perform “at a pretty high clip” if he decided to return.

The championship window also appears legitimate.

Los Angeles reached the NFC title game last season before losing 31-27 to the eventual champion Seattle Seahawks.

So, it’s not a ceremonial reunion or an emergency signing.

The Rams could create a defined role before the season and give Donald time to decide how much football his body can handle.

The final move still belongs to Donald.

Breer’s report suggests the issue has shifted from whether the idea interests him to whether he can satisfy his own expectations.

Los Angeles does not need the version who controlled every game for four quarters.

For the first time since his retirement, the roster around Donald may allow those to be two different things.