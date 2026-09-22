LA Rams Announce Davante Adams News During Giants Game

With Puka Nacua sidelined, the Los Angeles Rams passing attack rested largely in the capable hands of Davante Adams, and he delivered. Adams tallied 118 yards and 1 touchdown on four receptions less than 20 minutes (game time) into the action.

His efforts helped him move up the historical rankings.

“With 118 receiving yards tonight and counting, Davante Adams has passed Art Monk (12,721) to enter the top 25 on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list,” Rams PR posted during the game.

The Rams scored a second touchdown on a Stafford pass to running back Kyren Williams. But that was also set up by Adams, who hauled in a 64-yarder, which is what triggered the announcement from the Rams.

That was not all, either.

“Davante Adams passed Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson, Brandon Marshall and Jimmy Smith (46) and tied Torry Holt and Michael Irvin (47) for the ninth-most games in NFL history with 100+ receiving yards,” the Rams said in another post.

The Adams-Stafford connection cooked until the break, with the QB finding his top target for a 27-yard play to set up a field goal try.

“Adams passed Isaac Bruce (1,024) for 15th on the all-time career receptions list,” LA said.

Davante Adams Called Rams’ Offensive Explosion

Adams was among those attempting to quell the concerns about the Rams following their 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

“Everybody’s freaking out, which I understand. We didn’t put to together the greatest showing out there. But at the end of the day, you’re a fool if you think that that’s what it’s going to look like every single week. At the end of the day, there were a few different variables that we shouldn’t have to deal with moving forward. And one of them being the first week, which is part of it. And then, obviously, traveling,” Adams told reporters on September 17.

“We’re not making excuses, but that is a potential reason why we, maybe, weren’t as energetic or–but at the end of the day the execution is the execution. Once you get a man in front of you, I’m not falling asleep as he’s you know standing there in front of me. So, you still got to go and block him and um go run good routes and get open. So, at the end of the day, we got our minds right to to do the right thing. And like I say, the way we practice, the way we get each other ready, it gives us the best shot at being ready on … Monday.”

Adams and the Rams took a 14-3 lead into the break, but could have led by much more.