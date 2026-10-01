Davante Adams Calls Out Rams’ Issue Amid Strong Words

Davante Adams did not mince words: the Los Angeles Rams must “be better.”

Adams was specifically talking about the Rams’ efficiency in the red zone in response to a direct question, and he made it clear that they are falling short so far.

“That’s the difference in winning and losing games, is capitalizing,” Adams told reporters on September 30. “Those are 4-point plays a lot of time when you got to kick it versus scoring and going down putting points on the board. And it’s something that we, obviously, pride ourselves on. Got a lot of different weapons to be able to do that. So, we got to be better.”

Through three weeks, the Rams have converted just five of their 10 red-zone attempts (50%) this season, tying for the seventh-worst mark in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference. Last season, they ranked seventh with a 63.2% mark (48 of 76 tries).

Adams was a major weapon in that regard, too.

Adams, the NFL’s receiving touchdown leader, scored a league-leading 12 of his 14 touchdowns in the red zone.

This season, Adams has 18 receptions for 358 yards and 2 TDs, with one of them coming from 20 yards out or less. Not having Puka Nacua in the past two games has been a factor in the Rams’ lack of offensive success relative to last year.

Nacua is expected to play in Week 4, which could allow Adams to go back to his red zone role.

Davante Adams Gets Reality Check After Rams Loss

Adams spoke about his confidence level in his ability, even at this advanced stage of his career, noting that he has never been a speed merchant, but also that he has done quite well for himself throughout his career.

The reality is that Adams struggled in the second half of the Rams’ loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II was responsible for that and spoke about it on Wednesday.

“I think all of it has to do with me locking in on certain specific stuff. Sort of just understanding what they were trying to do. Obviously, they was moving him around a little bit, getting him some free releases,” Surtain told reporters on September 30.

“Just pressing more, being more physical, and just understanding situationally how they trying to utilize them. The second half, we made some adjustments, and it worked out well.”

Getting Nacua back will help with that, drawing the top corner over Adams more often than not.

Davante Adams Gets Honest After NFL Sends Message

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that he spoke with the league office following Week 3, and that they told him a key pass interference on Josh Wallace should not have been called as such.

The infraction negated an interception.

Asked about his take amid the polarizing call and revelation that the in-game decision was indeed wrong, Adams abstained.

“I prefer not to comment on the officiating. It’s not going to do anything for me,” Adams said. “I don’t want to be that way, because I know you got to write a story on that. But it’s not going to be anything good on social media with Davante Adams commenting on that game and that situation. So, I’d rather just skip over that one, if you don’t mind.”

Just like the NFL’s admission, Adams commenting would not overturn the Rams’ loss.