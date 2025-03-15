Hi, Subscriber

Rams’ $44 Million Pro Bowler Among ‘Biggest Winners’ in Free Agency

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Davante Adams #17 of the New York Jets looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Los Angeles Rams had an active offseason with players coming and going. Two of their transactions, in particular – wide receiver Davante Adams and left tackle Alaric Jackson’s contracts – have drawn strong reviews.

Adams’ two-year, $44 million contract and Jackson’s three-year, $57.7 million pact ranked among the “best early moves” in free agency.

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, made arguably the best move of any player in free agency.

“After being stuck in Las Vegas and New York during the past three seasons, Adams is finally back in a winning situation with a superstar coach, quarterback, and organization,” The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher wrote on March 13. “It’s hard to think of a single player this offseason who is a bigger winner than Adams now that he is in the perfect situation to end his career.”

“The Rams also limited their risk by only giving him a two-year deal at a fair market price,” Mosher wrote.

Adams caught had 1,065 yards and 8 TDs on 85 receptions in 2024. He has gone over 1,000 yards receiving five straight seasons. He has been over 900 yards in all but three seasons. The last time he failed to do so was in 2017.

Adams last surpassed the 1,500-yard threshold in 2022 with the Raiders.

Adams had also missed no more than two games in a single season since 2019 before 2024. He replaces Cooper Kupp, who caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 scores in 12 appearances.

Davante Adams Key Reason Rams Among Biggest Winners in Free Agency

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on before a game against the Chicago Bears.

The beauty of Adams and the Rams pairing up is that it is mutually beneficial. Both sides found more consistent solutions than their previous situations.

“You don’t have to squint to see some comparisons to their whiff on Allen Robinson with the Rams’ decision to sign Davante Adams. However, with Cooper Kupp now off the roster, the Rams made a calculated bet that Adams will age as gracefully as we’ve always expected,” Valentino wrote. “If nothing else, he’ll benefit from playing under Sean McVay and with Matthew Stafford compared to Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh.

“Now 32, Adams was still an explosive threat last year despite dealing with subpar quarterback play in Las Vegas and New York. He’s no longer a threat to hit 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in one season, but pairing him with Puka Nacua in a well-designed offense is the right recipe for him to ball out in the next two seasons.”

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin considers the Rams among the offseason winners for their moves.

“With Matthew Stafford aging and angling for a pay raise, and a young defense emerging as the club’s identity, why not start selling?” Benjamin wrote on March 14 “Instead, the Rams didn’t just retain Stafford; they also retained his top blocker, Alaric Jackson; his underrated insurance, Jimmy Garoppolo; and added a new toy in Davante Adams. Suddenly another deep run under Sean McVay seems plausible.”

Rams Get LT Alaric Jackson on ‘Favorable Deal’

Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams

GettyPuka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after scoring a touchdown alongisde Alaric Jackson #77 against the New Orleans Saints.

Adams grabbed most of the headlines between the two. However, the Rams did well to get Jackson when and for as much money as they did.

“Alaric Jackson should’ve gotten overpaid by someone other than his incumbent team. Instead of chasing the biggest check, the Rams were able to bring Jackson back on an incredibly favorable deal. Jackson, turning 27 this summer, is coming off his best season yet and produced a top-20 overall pass-blocking efficiency rate between both tackle spots,” The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino wrote on March 14.

“While he’s not elite, the desperation for impact-starting left tackles is at an all-time high. Given what teams spent on inferior guards and average tackles elsewhere, Jackson could’ve demanded $25 million a year and had interest. “

Jackson’s return was paramount with quarterback Stafford returning under center.

Adams’ deal ranked ninth on Valentino’s list.  Jackson’s checked in at No. 5, underscoring the understated significance of the move.

