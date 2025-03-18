Rams’ $44 Million Signing Deemed ‘Best Overall Move’ in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams drove headlines around the NFL with the uncertainty around Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. The Rams kept Stafford and replaced Kupp with Davante Adams in free agency.

That move, among the many the Rams have made, has been lauded.

Adams is one of the most consistent players at his position, if not the NFL. He has also been more durable than his former teammate.

“He’s an upgrade over Cooper Kupp on his new two-year deal, as Adams can get loose against press coverage and create separation to the ball,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote on March 17. “Opposite Puka Nacua, Adams can win one-on-one as the ‘X’ receiver. Plus, he will be schemed to attack zone voids off motion and in play-action. This is a really good fit for Sean McVay’s offense.”

Bowen’s colleague, Lindsey Thiry echoed the former NFL safety in calling Adams’ signing with the Rams the “best overall move” from the first week of free agency.

“After retaining Matthew Stafford with a reworked contract, the addition of Adams provides Stafford a 1-2 punch along with Nacua,” Thiry wrote. “For a team that missed the NFC Championship Game by a mere play last season, the addition of Adams should be enough to help bring another deep playoff run.”

The Rams were the only team picked twice in 10 selections by ESPN contributors.

Rams Expecting ‘a Lot’ From Davante Adams After $44M Deal in Free Agency

Adams signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the Rams in free agency. Per Over The Cap, Adams’ deal is tied with that of former New York Jets teammate Allen Lazard for 19th in total value and is the ninth-highest in guaranteed money.

Adams’ resume included six Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro selections, and at least 997 receiving yards in seven straight seasons from 2018 through 2024.

The Rams are hoping he maintains that level of consistency.

“I think that they’re expecting a lot,” NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz told Judy Battista on “The Insiders” on March 17. “They couldn’t be more thrilled to have Davante Adams in the building. As one coach told me Davante Adams still has a lot of juice left in his career. And, obviously, the excitement that we see the Rams to have Davante Adams reflected with the enthusiasm with which Sean McVay recruited Adams to LA.

“They met years ago at the Kentucky Derby and they talked about, perhaps, joining forces one day, and here we are. Adams saying that he looks forward to sharing that football acumen with Sean McVay, how to best accentuate his talents in this offense.”

“Because he came into the NFL with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback – a player that he described as one of the most detail-oriented people to ever play the game – he knows that forming the chemistry with Matthew Stafford is all about good communication. So he looks forward to getting together with his new quarterback. He also looks forward to working with Puka Nacua, who he said has all that god-given ability and electric personality,” Ruiz said.

“All aspects seem to be in play for Davante Adams to thrive in that Rams offense in 2025.”

Diverse Offense Could Limit Davante Adams

Adams’ consistency could take a hit this coming season despite finding his way to the Rams in free agency. The Rams feature several young options in a diverse passing attack now helmed by Nacua.

Brian Szokoli of “The Degenerate Trifecta” believes Adams’ streak will be snapped in 2025. Szokoli took the “under” on a projected 925.5 mark for the receiver.

“He’s gone over this number in seven straight seasons. But I really don’t love it when these older receivers, when they switch teams later in their careers. Adams is entering his 12th season next year, he’s going to be 33 years old during the season. Now you’re going to have Nacua, right, with Kupp gone, too. He’s [Nacua] going to be taking over as the lead guy. He’ll put up monster numbers. You still have [TuTu] Atwell, who’s a young receiver there, who’s going to take on a bigger role,” Szokoli said on “FanDuel TV” on March 17.

“They got nothing from tight end production last year, so I think the tight ends will produce a little. Bit more here. So look, I think you’re going to see some moments where Adams looks like his old self. But he’s got to stay healthy, Stafford has to stay healthy, a lot has to go right, I think, for him. And again, I just don’t love receivers switching teams later in their career. So I’m going to go with Adams under 925.5 receiving yards.”

If the Rams win, Adams might take the drop in personal stats after the last two seasons.