Former Agent Calls Rams’ Puka Nacua ‘Prime’ Candidate Amid Projected $135M Bill

The Los Angeles Rams have six players on NFL.com’s list of the top 25 free agents for the 2027 offseason. Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua headlined the entire collection of high-profile talent facing uncertain futures.

Former agent Joel Corry believes Nacua is a “prime candidate” for the franchise tag. Corry noted Nacua would have a long-term extension were it not for his off-field issues.

“Re-signing choices will likely need to be made with the 2023 draft class,” Corry wrote on September 4. “Nacua is a prime franchise tag candidate. Next year’s wide receiver tag should be in the neighborhood of $29 million, depending on where the 2027 salary cap is set. Without off-the-field issues, Nacua would probably already be the league’s highest-paid wide receiver.”

He is not alone in that assumption, either.

“Nacua would already be paid long-term if not for his immaturity off the field,” NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal wrote on September 4, listing Nacua at the top of the prospective free agents list. “On it, he’s off to one of the best starts to a career for any receiver in league history.

Spotrac projects Nacua’s market value at $40.2 million annually, suggesting a four-year, $160.8 million pact.

Unfortunately for the Rams, Nacua is not their only decision, with a projected $135 bill looming.

Rams Facing Multiple Costly Decisions on 2023 Draft Class

Turner and Young joined Nacua on NFL.com’s list, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively. Corry suspects that, “unfortunately,” Nacua and his fellow 2023 draft mates Byron Young–a Pro Bowler in 2025–and Kobie Turner–will play out the 2027 season on their rookie deals.

That is due to “salary cap contraints.”

“The 89th pick of the 2023 draft, Turner has developed into one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL,” Rosenthal wrote. “Playing next to Aaron Donald should only help him.”

On Young, Rosenthal wrote that he is “another great development story for the Rams, equally adept at bending the edge as a pass rusher and finishing plays in run defense. Last season, he had 29 QB hits and 12 sacks, numbers that should give him a higher profile.”

Spotrac has Turner’s market value at $32.4 million annually.

They used a four-year, $129.7 million as an example for him. The outlet gave Young a $30 million annual valuation and a four-year, $120.2 million sample deal.

Starting left guard Steve Avila checked in at 11th on NFL.com’s list. Rosenthal also noted he has been “a starter at guard since his rookie season.” He added, “Avila is an imposing threat who is equally stout as a run blocker and pass protector. Players with his strength and consistency get at least $20 million per year in today’s market.”

Avila received valuations of $13.6 million annually and a $54.2 million deal over four years from Spotrac.

Davante Adams, Rams Fan Favorite Could Be Pushed Out

Two more Rams, right guard Kevin Dotson–a fan favorite–and fellow starter, wide receiver Davante Adams, ranked 16th and 25th respectively on NFL.com’s list.

Spotrac projected Dotson at $19.4 million annually with a three-year, $58.3 million examle deal.

“The second interior offensive lineman from the Rams to make this list, Dotson is a favorite in Los Angeles for his attitude and aggression in the run game,” Rosenthal wrote. “Both he and Steve Avila were ranked in the top 15 at guard by PFF in 2025.”

Adams did not receive a market value projection, which could be telling for the 33 year old.

“He may not win as regularly down the field these days,” Rosenthal wrote, “but Adams’ release package still gets open in the red zone and on third down.”

With the need to address Nacua’s situation, if not others from the 2023 class, standing pat with Adams and Dotson may be in the Rams’ best interest. At the very least, they will need to make some difficult decisions.