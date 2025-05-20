Rams’ $57 Million Cornerstone Named NFL’s ‘Best-Kept Secret’

The Los Angeles Rams made it a priority this offseason to re-sign left tackle Alaric Jackson to a long-term deal. Jackson, 26, has steadily improved and has become one of the most efficient pass blockers in the NFL.

Even so, many people outside of Rams fans don’t know how good of a player Jackson is, which is why Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder named him as one of the NFL’s “best-kept secrets.”

Alaric Jackson Is That Guy

Finishing just his second season as the starting left tackle, Jackson allowed fewer than half the quick pressures (10) as he did during his first season as a starter (24). In fact, Jackson improved in pressure rate allowed (11.7% in 2023 to 9.0% in 2024), 1-on-1 pressure rate allowed (12.4% to 9.4%), and average time to pressure (2.71 to 2.88).

Another crazy statistic is that Jackson was one of seven starting offensive tackles to not give up a sack on 3rd or 4th down last season. He ended the season with a 78.3 overall grade by Pro Football Focus, which ranked 18th out of 140 qualified tackles. Jackson also finished with the best pass-blocking grade of all the Rams’ offensive linemen (79.5) according to PFF.

In an offseason where the left tackle option was scarce, the Rams were smart to reward him with a three-year, $57 million contract.

Why the Recognition Is Long Overdue

Jackson’s rise from an undrafted free agent out of Iowa to one of the league’s most reliable left tackles has gone unnoticed. Matthew Stafford, for one, has appreciated it, but the rest of the NFL world is finally starting to notice.

What makes Jackson’s recognition special is the context around the position he plays. Left tackle is one of the most critical and scrutinized roles in football. It’s rare for a player to go from undrafted to franchise cornerstone at LT. Yet, Jackson has done just that.

His impact goes beyond just the stats. Jackson has brought much-needed stability to an offensive line that was in flux the past couple of seasons. With Andrew Whitworth retiring after the Rams’ Super Bowl run, the team needed someone to step in and protect Stafford’s blind side. After some early rotation and injuries, Jackson seized his opportunity and hasn’t looked back. His improvement in advanced metrics speaks to his discipline, technique, and growing confidence.

The Rams’ decision to sign him to a three-year extension shows how much they value his contributions and believe in him despite being an undrafted free agent. In a league where elite tackle play is hard to find, locking up a young, improving star at a reasonable rate is a savvy move by the Rams.

Jackson may not be a household name yet, but if he keeps improving his level of play, that “best-kept secret” label won’t last long. Plus, the Rams may have given one of the best value deals of the offseason.