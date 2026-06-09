Rams’ $57 Million Plans for Alaric Jackson Suddenly Clouded by Legal Issue

Less than 15 months after committing $57 million to Alaric Jackson as a cornerstone of their offensive line, the Los Angeles Rams now face mounting uncertainty following the left tackle’s arrest on suspicion of felony domestic battery. Jackson was arrested Monday night at his San Fernando Valley home on suspicion of felony domestic battery, according to law enforcement sources cited by NBC Los Angeles.

Police were called to the residence around 11 p.m. after a disturbance was reported. Jackson was taken into custody at approximately 12:30 a.m. and transported to LAPD’s Valley Jail, where he was booked just before 4:30 a.m. His bail was set at $50,000, according to the NBC Los Angeles report.

The legal issue arrives at a particularly sensitive moment for the franchise, which viewed Jackson as a long-term solution at one of football’s most important positions after rewarding his emergence with a lucrative contract extension in 2025.

Jackson signed a three-year extension with the Rams in March 2025, a deal the organization positioned as an investment in a rising cornerstone of its offensive line. That extension now looms as a complicated footnote to what could become a lengthy legal process, raising questions about the franchise’s long-term plans for one of the NFL’s better young tackles.

The Alleged Incident and Arrest Details

The incident, according to media reports, began when Jackson and a woman became engaged in a verbal argument at his home. Jackson allegedly believed the woman was recording him with her phone and attempted to physically take the device from her hand.

In the course of that struggle, the NBC Los Angeles report states, the woman sustained scratch marks on her arms. The physical contact transformed what began as a domestic dispute into what LAPD classified as felony domestic battery.

According to TMZ Sports reporting, Jackson remained in LAPD custody following his booking.

He has developed into one of the better offensive tackles in the league over his first five seasons with Los Angeles. The 27-year-old offensive lineman is listed at 6-foot-7 and 338 pounds.

The arrest marks a second disciplinary incident for Jackson within two years. In 2024, he was suspended two games for a personal conduct policy violation, a precedent that underscores an emerging pattern of off-field complications for a player the organization was building around as a foundational roster piece.

Jackson later faced a lawsuit over the incident that resulted in his suspension. In the lawsuit, a woman whose name was withheld from the legal documents alleged that Jackson “recorded her without her consent during sex, denied her requests to delete the video and taunted her with its existence,” according to a CBS Sports report.

Contract Extension and Career Context

Jackson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in May 2021, signing with the Rams out of the University of Iowa. Over five seasons, he has appeared in 46 games with 38 starts registered in regular-season and postseason action combined, including the Rams’ Super Bowl championship run in his rookie year.

The Rams announced the March 2025 extension, a move that reflected confidence that the onetime UDFA had become a bona fide NFL star. Jackson had allowed just three sacks and 22 pressures while managing a significant snap load in the previous season.

He has been a fixture at left tackle for the Rams over the last two seasons, starting 32 consecutive contests, including in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams had issued no public statement regarding Jackson’s status as of Tuesday morning or commented on the organization’s next steps with Jackson.