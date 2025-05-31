Rams Urged to Sign Comeback Player of the Year Candidate

The LA Rams can add one of the best free agents left on the market to strengthen their offense, according to an analyst.

The 33rd team analyst, Ian Valentino, believes the Rams should add running back JK Dobbins to the team for the upcoming season.

“Coming off an excellent season for the rival Chargers, the 26-year-old brings better efficiency and explosiveness than anyone else on the market. The Rams already have Kyren Williams, but pairing him with Dobbins would create a better complementary duo than what they had with Williams and Blake Corum in 2024,” Valentino wrote for the 33rd Team.

“Dobbins’ advanced numbers reveal someone who hits home runs and creates more than your average back. He ranked 13th in rushes of at least 10 yards despite having fewer carries than any back in the top 18 of the metric.”

The former Ohio State running back rushed for 905 yards and 9 touchdowns with the Bolts last season in 13 games played. The running back had over 1000 scrimmage yards on the year.

Dobbins was the runner-up for the Comeback Player of the Year Award last season.

Getting Snaps with the Rams

One of the main concerns for JK Dobbins is his availability. The running back has yet to play a full season in the NFL and is a concern for teams.

Valentino believes placing Dobbins in a rotating Rams backfield may prevent an injury.

“His injury history, which includes an Achilles and ACL tear, is significant. However, the Rams can mitigate his exposure by keeping his total workload around 200 carries alongside a talented Williams and Corum,” Valentino wrote.

Kyren appeared in 16 games with the Rams last season, and Corum appeared in every single game.

If Dobbins were able to remain healthy, he could play a decent number of snaps under Sean McVay.

JK Dobbins on Free Agency

In an appearance on the “Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams,” JK Dobbins mentions that he wants to stay with the Chargers after his best rushing season.

“Those guys believed in me and when they really saw that I was healthy, they embraced me,” Dobbins told Kay Adams. “Hopefully, maybe, I can be a Charger for the rest of the time playing. But it is definitely a nice feeling, though. We’ll see. We’re gonna see if I’m a Charger.”

“I love the Chargers. Hopefully, everything gets worked out.”

Dobbins told Adams that he is letting his agent do the contract negotiations and hasn’t been in touch with the Chargers’ general manager, Joe Hortiz.

If the Chargers don’t get to a deal with Dobbins, the Rams can snag the running back and get a solid running back committee.