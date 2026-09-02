MVP Reaches Out to Los Angeles Rams Player After Historic Deal

The Los Angeles Rams are now under the same ownership as the Los Angeles Angels, and the landmark transaction drew some noteworthy comments from Mike Trout.

A three-time MVP and 12-time All-Star, Trout spoke candidly in the wake of the news about Rams owner Stan Kroenke and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment purchasing the Los Angeles Angels of the MLB.

He admitted to speaking with a Rams player about what it is like playing for Kroenke.

“I reached out to one Ram player, but–he [Zach Neto] exaggerates a little bit,” Trout told reporters on September 1. “I’m not gonna drop any names, but I spoke to I spoke to one, and he had some really good things to say.”

After speaking fondly of former owner Arte Moreno, Trout noted the excitement in the Angels’ clubhouse.

Angels Excited About Rams Ownership Takeover

“Just [a] fresh start,” Trout said. “You kind of felt that way, it was needed. No bad things, no bad, hard feelings against Arte. But yeah, no, we’re–I’m super excited, the guys are excited. There’s a good vibe around the clubhouse, vibe around the stadium, and we’re all excited.

In good news for Kroenke, Trout says new ownership does not alter his loyalty.

No, it doesn’t change. I got four years left on my deal. I’m excited. Look, it’s–the track record, it’s there. So, super excited to meet him and talk to him, and get to know him a little bit, and see where it goes.”

Despite all of the positivity, Trout–an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Rams in the 2024 playoffs, on their way to the Super Bowl–said he “will not” don a Rams cap.

As for the sale itself, Trout understands it is just the nature of the business in pro sports.

“It happens. It happens everywhere,” Trout said. “It’s happened a bunch of my career, where the GMs get let go, and a lot of changes when needed. Obviously, this is one of the bigger ones I’ve been a part of.

“Like I said, I’m excited for things to come. And like I said, I hear nothing but great things about [Kroenke].”

It was a historic deal.

Rams Owner Makes Historic MLB Purchase

“I’m told the Angels sold for a major league record price,” the LA Times’ Bill Shaikin reported on X on September 1. “More than the $3.9 billion sale price for the Padres.”

Per CNBC in March, the Angels were valued at $2.75 billion.

For context, in a world where sports franchise valuations have skyrocketed in a short period, CNBC had the Rams valued at $8 billion in 2024. That ties the New York Yankees, the most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball in 2026.

The Rams are valued at $12.7 billion in 2026, per Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen on August 12. That is behind only the Dallas Cowboys and up more than $2 billion in just one year’s time.

That is encouraging for the Angels and Kroenke.

However, for Trout and the players, they surely hope that some of the success Kroenke has had as owner of the Rams, Arsenal, the Colorado Avalanche, and the Denver Nuggets rubs off on the Angels.