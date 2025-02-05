Rams Make Announcement After NFL Hands Down Historic Decision

The Los Angeles Rams are going Down Under.

The Rams have been designated as the host for the league’s debut in Australia. It is the league’s first foray into the region. In commemoration, the Rams began promoting the game, including a fitting video montage.

“The NFL is coming to Melbourne, Australia in 2026!” the official announcement on epsilon.com reads. “Los Angeles Rams announced as designated team for the historic game.”

“G’Day, Melbourne!” the Rams posted on X on February 5. “See ya in 2026.​”

“The National Football League today announced that the Los Angeles Rams will be the designated team for the first ever NFL regular season game in Australia, as part of the NFL’s multiyear commitment to play regular season games in Melbourne, AU,” the team said in its official announcement on TheRams.com on February 5.

“The NFL’s first ever regular season game in Australia, featuring the Rams playing as the designated team, will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2026.

Fans can visit onlocationexp.com for more information and to plan a trip.

Rams Know of Some Potential Australia Game Opponents

LA can also get a rough idea about who they might face in the landmark event despite it being more than one year away. NFC West rivals the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks are all options.

The Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants are too.

The Rams also have two still unidentified opponents. One will be from the NFC North. and the other from the AFC East. They too could be options for the game.

Official notice about the opponent will not come until spring 2026. The NFL announced the 2024 schedule on May 15, 2024. It was the latest schedule announcement since the 1990 season, per Fox Sports.

NFL, Rams Owner Stan Kroenke React to Historic News

Commissioner Roger Goodell and Rams owner Stan Kroenke both gave statements on the historic development.

“Expanding to Melbourne, Australia, a beautiful city with a rich sports history, underlines our ambitions to become a global sport and accelerate international growth,” Goodell in a statement shared via the Rams. “Together with the Victorian State Government, Visit Victoria and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and with the Los Angeles Rams in 2026, we look forward to making history in what is an important market for the NFL and a significant next step in expanding our international footprint.”

Kroenke noted how pivotal the city of Los Angeles is in this endeavor. Moreover, he called it a “gateway” for the countries located in the Pacific Region.

“Today is an exciting day for Rams fans across the world, especially in Australia, where our players and organization have received an enthusiastic reception over the past few years when we have been in market,” Kroenke said via the team’s release. “This is the next important step for both the Rams and the broader Kroenke Sports & Entertainment family to continue to expand our reach globally, and we are thrilled to work with Commissioner Goodell and the league office to make history and bring the first NFL regular season game to Australia.”