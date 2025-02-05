Hi, Subscriber

Rams Make Announcement After NFL Hands Down Historic Decision

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before facing the San Francisco 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams are going Down Under.

The Rams have been designated as the host for the league’s debut in Australia. It is the league’s first foray into the region. In commemoration, the Rams began promoting the game, including a fitting video montage.

“The NFL is coming to Melbourne, Australia in 2026!” the official announcement on epsilon.com reads. “Los Angeles Rams announced as designated team for the historic game.”

“G’Day, Melbourne!” the Rams posted on X on February 5. “See ya in 2026.​”

“The National Football League today announced that the Los Angeles Rams will be the designated team for the first ever NFL regular season game in Australia, as part of the NFL’s multiyear commitment to play regular season games in Melbourne, AU,” the team said in its official announcement on TheRams.com on February 5.

“The NFL’s first ever regular season game in Australia, featuring the Rams playing as the designated team, will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2026.

Fans can visit onlocationexp.com for more information and to plan a trip.

Rams Know of Some Potential Australia Game Opponents

Stan Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams’ owner Stan Kroenke speaks during the “Football Meets Football” Youth Clinic at the LA Rams NFL training camp.

LA can also get a rough idea about who they might face in the landmark event despite it being more than one year away. NFC West rivals the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks are all options.

The Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants are too.

The Rams also have two still unidentified opponents. One will be from the NFC North. and the other from the AFC East. They too could be options for the game.

Official notice about the opponent will not come until spring 2026. The NFL announced the 2024 schedule on May 15, 2024. It was the latest schedule announcement since the 1990 season, per Fox Sports.

NFL, Rams Owner Stan Kroenke React to Historic News

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts to a fourth down against the Seattle Seahawks.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and Rams owner Stan Kroenke both gave statements on the historic development.

“Expanding to Melbourne, Australia, a beautiful city with a rich sports history, underlines our ambitions to become a global sport and accelerate international growth,” Goodell in a statement shared via the Rams. “Together with the Victorian State Government, Visit Victoria and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and with the Los Angeles Rams in 2026, we look forward to making history in what is an important market for the NFL and a significant next step in expanding our international footprint.”

Kroenke noted how pivotal the city of Los Angeles is in this endeavor. Moreover, he called it a “gateway” for the countries located in the Pacific Region.

“Today is an exciting day for Rams fans across the world, especially in Australia, where our players and organization have received an enthusiastic reception over the past few years when we have been in market,” Kroenke said via the team’s release. “This is the next important step for both the Rams and the broader Kroenke Sports & Entertainment family to continue to expand our reach globally, and we are thrilled to work with Commissioner Goodell and the league office to make history and bring the first NFL regular season game to Australia.”

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
,

Los Angeles Rams Players

Davis Allen's headshot D. Allen
AJ Arcuri's headshot A. Arcuri
Tutu Atwell's headshot T. Atwell
Steve Avila's headshot S. Avila
Stetson Bennett's headshot S. Bennett
Bobby Brown's headshot B. Brown
Quintez Cephus's headshot Q. Cephus
Blake Corum's headshot B. Corum
Kamren Curl's headshot K. Curl
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Justin Dedich's headshot J. Dedich
Kevin Dotson's headshot K. Dotson
Cobie Durant's headshot C. Durant
Ethan Evans's headshot E. Evans
Tony Fields's headshot T. Fields
Braden Fiske's headshot B. Fiske
Emmanuel Forbes's headshot E. Forbes
Neville Gallimore's headshot N. Gallimore
Jimmy Garoppolo's headshot J. Garoppolo
A.J. Green's headshot A. Green
Nick Hampton's headshot N. Hampton
Rob Havenstein's headshot R. Havenstein
Jack Heflin's headshot J. Heflin
Tyler Higbee's headshot T. Higbee
Michael Hoecht's headshot M. Hoecht
Jake Hummel's headshot J. Hummel
Tanner Ingle's headshot T. Ingle
Brennan Jackson's headshot B. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Alaric Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Desjuan Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
John Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Shaun Jolly's headshot S. Jolly
Joshua Karty's headshot J. Karty
Derion Kendrick's headshot D. Kendrick
Kamren Kinchens's headshot K. Kinchens
Cooper Kupp's headshot C. Kupp
Quentin Lake's headshot Q. Lake
Cam Lampkin's headshot C. Lampkin
KT Leveston's headshot K. Leveston
Beaux Limmer's headshot B. Limmer
Hunter Long's headshot H. Long
Warren McClendon's headshot W. McClendon
Jaylen McCollough's headshot J. McCollough
Conor McDermott's headshot C. McDermott
Dylan McMahon's headshot D. McMahon
Larrell Murchison's headshot L. Murchison
Puka Nacua's headshot P. Nacua
Eli Neal's headshot E. Neal
Joe Noteboom's headshot J. Noteboom
David Olajiga's headshot D. Olajiga
Colby Parkinson's headshot C. Parkinson
Troy Reeder's headshot T. Reeder
Ronnie Rivers's headshot R. Rivers
Demarcus Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Christian Rozeboom's headshot C. Rozeboom
Cody Schrader's headshot C. Schrader
Xavier Smith's headshot X. Smith
Omar Speights's headshot O. Speights
Matthew Stafford's headshot M. Stafford
Drake Stoops's headshot D. Stoops
Keir Thomas's headshot K. Thomas
Tre Tomlinson's headshot T. Tomlinson
Kobie Turner's headshot K. Turner
Jared Verse's headshot J. Verse
Josh Wallace's headshot J. Wallace
Alex Ward's headshot A. Ward
Jordan Whittington's headshot J. Whittington
Kyren Williams's headshot K. Williams
Darious Williams's headshot D. Williams
Ahkello Witherspoon's headshot A. Witherspoon
Charles Woods's headshot C. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Rams Make Announcement After NFL Hands Down Historic Decision

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x