Rams Make Strong 6-Word Announcement About Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford will move forward together.

The two sides reached an agreement for a restructured deal. The terms of the pact remain unknown. After much debate, the Rams did as they said, allowing Stafford and his representatives to gauge interest in the QB.

The Rams also followed through on their stated desire to retain Stafford. He was entering Year 3 of a four-year, $160 million contract.

“Matthew Stafford is here to stay,” the Rams posted on X on February 28.

“LA’s quarterback is back: the Rams and Matthew Stafford reached agreement today on a restructured deal that keeps him in Los Angeles and quashes any and all trade speculation, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on February 28. “The first significant off-season QB domino has fallen.”

The Rams initially posted another message that read, “ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF.”

There remains work ahead for Stafford and the Rams before this matter is full over.

Rams Get Hometown Discount on Matthew Stafford Contract

Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford #9 celebrate a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

“The sides are finalizing the deal, which will factor in that Stafford is year-to-year at age 37,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted on X. “His 2025 cap number was already almost $50M, with over $22M in dead money in 2026.”

Stafford had a $27 million salary in 2025. However, only $4 million of his salary was guaranteed. That set the stage for the uncertainty that arose this offseason.

The two sides found a middle ground that ultimately benefits the Rams.

“After talks with the #Raiders & #Giants, Stafford ends up taking less than he would’ve gotten elsewhere to stay,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on February 28. “The #Rams’ deal with Matthew Stafford will be agreed to and finalized over the next few weeks, sources says, and the salary for 2025 will be available then. It’ll happen likely after free agency.”

This comes amid reports hours before the deal that Stafford had a $100 million offer from a rival, according to The Athletic staff on February 28. Instead, they got a resolution of a different kind, but one that still provides necessary clarity for all parties.

“The Giants and Raiders discussed two-year deals that included between $90 million and $100 million guaranteed,” The Athletic Staff wrote on February 28.

Ripple Effect of Matthew Stafford’s Decision

Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Rams

GettyMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets.

Stafford future with the Rams was the biggest QB domino this offseason. Veteran players like Aaron Rodgers linked to the Rams as a potential replacement option. Now, those options and teams that wanted Stafford will have to look elsewhere this offseason, perhaps even to each other.

“The Giants will now look at all their options at quarterback—including Aaron Rodgers. Of course, the Jets wouldn’t help to facilitate such a move,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer reported on X on February 28. “But if they have to cut him, they can’t control his destination.”

In addition to Rodgers, Stafford’s resolution takes one option off the table for players like Kirk Cousins (if the Atlanta Falcons release him) and Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings also essentially join the Giants and Raiders needing to cross Stafford from the lists.

