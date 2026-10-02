Rams Add Former Raiders Wide Receiver, Ex-Titans Defensive Lineman

The Los Angeles Rams have changed gears with their roster, leading to new opportunities for Alex Bachman and Larrell Murchison.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team announced in a post on X on October 2, specifying that they officially “Signed from Practice Squad to Active Roster WR Alex Bachman, DE Larrell Murchison.”

Both players are veterans with several years of NFL experience.

Bachman, 30, is a former undrafted free agent who is stepping into a key role for the Rams as a returner following the release of Xavier Smith.

“Alex Bachman will be the Rams’ punt returner on Sunday against the Eagles, replacing Xavier Smith,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported in a post on X on October 2. “Sean McVay said that Kyren Williams is also an option but they don’t want to use their starting running back there if they can avoid it.”

Rams Sign Alex Bachman, Larrell Murchiso in Roster Shuffle

Bachman began his career with the Rams. He has also had stints with the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants. The veteran has 43 yards on five career receptions and 234 yards as a returner. This is a tremendous opportunity for him.

Murchison, 29, has been with the Rams since 2022. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, Murchison has 45 total tackles and 4.0 sacks in 60 games (eight starts).

The move to add Murchison to the 53-man roster also comes amid an adjustment.

The Rams announced that Aaron Donald is out for Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a back injury. He joins Myles Garrett (knee, IR) on the Rams’ inactive list, as does cornerback Jaylen Watson.

That is a harsh reality facing an Eagles team coming off its own humbling defeat that has had the Rams’ number in recent years.

Prohibitive preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Rams are 1-2.

That is not the kind of start that anyone had in mind. They will get Puka Nacua back this week, but Garrett is expected to miss another month or so. Donald’s outlook is uncertain, leaving the Rams to sort through their other options.