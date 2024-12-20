Rival Playmaker Name-Drops Rams WR Puka Nacua After Failed ‘Attack’

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua took the NFL by storm.

His former college teammate, Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze wanted to have a similar impact. Nacua and Odunze were teammates during the 2020 season when the Rams star was still at Washington before he (Nacua) transferred to BYU.

Odunze is on track to finish third in receptions, fourth in receiving yards, and tied for the sixth-most touchdown grabs by a Bears rookie in franchise history, per Stathead. But he wanted more.

“My goal was to go attack Puka Nacua, my former teammate’s Rookie of the Year performance and year. So, came short of that by a good margin,” Odunze told reporters on December 18. “But I feel like I went out there, and I did what I can, and made mistakes, and tried to improve on those things, and continue to do so. But at the end of the day, I could just put my best foot forward and do whatever I can to help this team and to try and reach some of those goals.”

Nacua caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

“That’s why you set those things,” Odunze said. “Because sometimes you fall short and then reassess like, ‘Okay, I fell short. What do I need to go do to make my next goal, which is going to be even bigger than that?’ Realize that and it’ll come to fruition. So those are all things that happen. But so far, I’m grateful for where I’m at”.

Nacua and Odunze combined for 15 receptions, 223 yards, and 1 touchdown, with the Rams star sporting a 9-151-1 line.

Puka Nacua More Effective After Historic Rookie Season

Nacua broke the rookie receiving yards record, which had stood for 63 years, last season. He also broke Miami Dolphins star Jaylen Waddle’s record for most receptions by a rookie in the same contest, a 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.

His overall numbers are down this season. But that is largely due to missing games with injuries after he played in all 17 contests as a rookie.

Nacua is averaging more yards, receptions, and yards per reception per game.

Given his production, the Rams are getting a steal in Nacua, who is in Year 2 of a four-year, $4 million contract, although Over The Cap projects Nacua’s value at $3.5 million annually. That would still put him toward the lower end of wide receiver contracts.

He will be among the more notable names to watch once he gets closer to his current deal’s expiration.

Sean McVay’s Comments Bad News for Former Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In addition to Nacua, the Rams still have veterans Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, and Tutu Atwell as well as promising rookie Jordan Whittington at quarterback Matthew Stafford’s disposal.

With that stable, Rams head coach Sean McVay shut down any potential reunion with former LA wideout and Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr.

McVay previously said they had not discussed Beckham. But he left the door open by adding the qualifier “yet,” leading to further questions about the wideout. Beckham secured his release from the Dolphins on December 13.

McVay took it a step further on Thursday.

“We haven’t talked about that,” McVay told reporters on December 19. “I love Odell. It’s not something that I think is something that we’re looking at right.”