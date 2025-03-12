Rams Agree to Contract With Versatile Super Bowl Champion in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams have parted with several members of their 2021 Super Bowl team and plan on moving at least one more, Cooper Kupp, in a trade. However, the Rams reversed the trend by signing Coleman Shelton.

Shelton was an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2019.

He signed with the Rams as a rookie, seeing most of his snaps on special teams. By the end of his first stint in LA, Shelton had started his last 30 games played.

“Bears free-agent center Coleman Shelton reached agreement on a two-year deal to return to the Rams, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on March 11. “Shelton played with the Rams from 2019-2023, before spending one season in Chicago.”

The 29-year-old Shelton was the only Bears offensive lineman to start all 17 games in 2024.

The Rams had one player start all 17 games this past season; wide receiver Demarcus Robinson who signed with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency.

He steps back into an offensive line that saw Jonah Jackson traded to his former team, the Bears, before free agency. Shelton signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Bears and has earned $12.4 million in his career.

Rams C Coleman Shelton Expected to Backup 2nd-Year Starter

The Rams still have veteran Kevin Dotson and 2023 second-round pick at guard, and 2024 sixth-rounder Beau Limmer manning the pivot.

“Ya, there might be a ‘competition’ in training camp, but Beaux Limmer will undoubtedly be the favorite to be the Rams center in 2025,” Turf Show Times’ Blaine Grisak posted on X on March 11. “Again – Shelton is a known commodity good for depth/insurance that can play all three spots on the interior.”

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin first reported Shelton’s potential return to the Rams.

His return bolsters the Rams’ depth at all three interior spots and provides potential familiarity for Matthew Stafford should Limmer suffer an injury.

“An underrated aspect of the Shelton signing for the Rams is his communication with Stafford,” Grisak posted on X on March 10. “Those two communicated well in 2023. He’s a good player in the building that can also help mentor Limmer heading into Year 2.”

Rams Have Championship Backup Battery

Few teams will boast the kind of accolades the Rams have in their backup center and quarterback. Shelton joins Jimmy Garoppolo, who won two Super Bowls while with the New England Patriots in 2014 and 2016.

Garoppolo spent the 2024 season with the Rams and was a priority for Rams head coach Sean McVay.

“Jimmy Garoppolo headed back to the Rams on a one-year deal. Signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles last year. I talked to Sean McVay about this last night. He is going to be ecstatic. Because he wanted Garoppolo back, and he really felt like this was going to be the right opportunity for him,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo reported on “The Insiders” on March 10.

“He did have, from my understanding, potentially other opportunities as well. Maybe like a spot-starter, bridge guy. Compete with an incumbent guy, basically. And Garoppolo decided that he enjoyed his year in Los Angeles. We know this is going to be a competitive team. So he will team up once again with Matthew Stafford in that quarterback room. Jimmy Garoppolo headed back to the Rams. We could see him throwing passes to Davante Adam’s once again.”

Adams and Garoppolo were teammates on the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.