Rams Floated as Dark-Horse Suitor for Projected $100 Million Playmaker

The Los Angeles Rams will continue their youth movement this offseason, though to what extent remains unclear. Among the expected changes is the Rams trading Cooper Kupp, and Tee Higgins could be a strong replacement alongside Puka Nacua.

Kupp announced the Rams informed him of their plans to trade him on social media.

The Cincinnati Bengals could struggle to retain Higgins amid their other roster needs. That could open the door for the Rams to sign Higgins.

“Higgins is the best free-agent receiver to hit the market in at least a decade, and there is no telling how much he could get paid,” The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher wrote on February 13. “With several teams needing a No. 1 receiver, we could see a massive bidding war for Higgins’ services that make him one of the league’s highest-paid receivers.

“We could see as many as a dozen teams interested in Higgins this offseason. There could be some unexpected suitors for him, including teams like the Rams, Bills, and Ravens, who are all trying to win now and would be willing to mortgage the future to get him.”

“Look for Higgins to be the second-highest-paid free agent this offseason,” Mosher wrote, “should he hit the market.”

Mosher projected Higgins will sign a three-year, $100 million contract in free agency. Mosher also said it would be “foolish” for the Bengals to let the wideout go. Higgins, 26, had 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024.

He has caught at least 67 passes and logged at least 908 yards in four of his five NFL seasons.

The 6-foot-4 former second-round pick (2020) also has the 10th-most TD grabs since he entered the league, per Stathead. That is one spot below Kupp.

Over The Cap projects the Rams will have $38.3 million to spend in free agency this offseason. That number will rise with a resolution to Kupp’s situation. A new deal or other decision on Matthew Stafford and other moves will impact it as well.

Spotrac projected a four-year, $101.7 million contract as an example of what Higgins could get.

Rams ‘Over’ Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford

Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

GettyCooper Kupp #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams talk during a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kupp’s ouster could further set the stage for Stafford’s exit. Notably, the Rams may have grown weary of the noise around their most notable current offensive stars.

“The Rams like Matt Stafford. But they’re tiring of the constant quarterback talk, his wife saying things publicly. They’re not real happy with Cooper Kupp going public was something they tried to keep quiet,” Fox Sports 1’s Cowherd said on “The Herd” on February 13. “They’re kind of over Cooper Kupp, and with that, a little bit Matt Stafford. They like him, but they don’t want to restructure his deal and give him a big contract.”

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA,” Kupp posted on X on February 3.

“2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.. But coming for it all.”

Rams Could Target Big-Bodied Prospect Over Tee Higgins

Tetairoa McMillan, Los Angeles Rams

GettyTetairoa McMillan #4 of the Arizona Wildcats during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

According to Cowherd, the Rams want the New York Giants first-round pick – No. 3 overall – in a trade for Stafford. Moreover, Stafford’s brother-in-law, Chad Hall, is on the coaching staff. Whether or not the Giants would meet their asking price is one issue.

What the Rams would do with that pick is another item. However, Cowherd pointed to a potential future-focused move, with the Rams trading down to accumulate more draft capital.

“Why? So they have extra picks for next year when they have to move up to get a quarterback,” Cowherd said. “If the Rams do move down, and do get the Giants’ No. 1 pick, don’t be surprised if they … draft T-Mac [Tetairoa McMillan] the Arizona wide receiver to replace Cooper Kupp, who they’re moving off of. He is easily the best receiver in this draft.”

The 6-foot-5 McMillan led the Big 12 in receiving yards in 2024.

“Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep. He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien wrote in his pre-draft evaluation of McMillan.

“He has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins. McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot.”

McMillan would be a more economical target for the Rams than Higgins.

