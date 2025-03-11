Rams Super Bowl Champion Sums Up $24 Million Decision With 3-Word Message

The Los Angeles Rams benefitted from the versatility and general performance of defensive lineman Michael Hoecht. Hoecht, part of the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl team, signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

An undrafted free agent out of Brown, Hoecht never missed a game during his Rams tenure, starting all 17 contests in 2023.

He opened a reflective parting message by saying, “What a ride.”

“Undrafted out of Brown. Practice squad to special teams to starter with the Rams. Now it’s go time with Buffalo,” Hoecht posted on X on March 10. “The Canadian is coming home. #BillsMafia: Let’s win the whole damn thing.”

“The #Bills are adding again, this time signing FA #Rams LB Michael Hoecht on a 3-year deal worth a max value of $24M, agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi of @aurasportsgroup tell The Insiders,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on March 10.

Hoecht recorded 3.0 sacks in 2024, his fewest since his rookie season.

However, he also tallied 56 total tackles; his second most. He had two fewer pressures than in 2023 despite receiving a snap share nearly 30% lower, per Pro Football Reference.

Ex-Rams EDGE Michael Hoecht’s Journey to Bills ‘Impressive’

Hoecht joins 2024 MVP Josh Allen and the AFC runner-up in the Bills, joining newly-minted Greg Rousseau on the defensive line. The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur called Hoecht’s “transformation” into versatile a “multitool” player “impressive to watch.”.

He was their 11th-best EDGE and No. 101 overall free agent heading into the cycle.

“He played a situational role in the Rams’ ‘Cheetah’ package in 2024,” The Athletic staff wrote in February.

“While Hoecht likely won’t be a fit for every team, in Vic Fangio-style or similar defensive systems, he will find work, always be a core special teams player. He also stays healthy, not missing a snap because of injury since becoming a regular starter/rotational player in 2023.”

Notably, Bills head coach Sean McDermott is a fan of Fangio’s.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Vic,” McDermott told reporters in December 2020. “It’s a funny industry where some people share and some people don’t and Vic was a guy that really helped me early on in my career just by being open and willing to teach a young guy who was curious about his system and how he’s had so much success over the years. If you look, wherever he has gone he’s improved defenses and I have a lot of respect for that.”

Rams Announce Scouting & Personnel Department Changes

Departures like Hoecht’s and fellow defensive lineman Bobby Brown III were not the only ones the Rams have endure already this offseason. They have also lost coaches and members of the front office, including former director of scouting strategy James Gladstone.

Gladstone left to become the general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who the Rams will visit during the 2025 season.

In response, the Rams announced a slew of promotions and title changes in the front office.

Among them are assistant general manager John McKay, who is one of the “youngest top executives” in the NFL, and Gladstone’s replacement, Nicole Blake, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.