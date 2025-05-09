Bleacher Report Labels Rams Trade That ‘Should Happen’

There’s always room for improvement in the NFL, and Bleacher Report’s (BR) Alex Kay believes a potential reunion should happen for the Los Angeles Rams and three-time First Team All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.

“After falling out of favor with the Miami Dolphins—a team that gave up a package headlined by a third-round pick to acquire him from the Rams during the 2022 offseason—it seems Ramsey could be going back to the organization he had arguably the best years of his career with.”

Ramsey would fill a need at cornerback, and for the right price, it could be a welcoming reunion in Los Angeles.

The Case for a Jalen Ramsey Reunion

Given where Ramsey stands at this stage in his career, the Rams could likely reacquire him for a relatively modest price, perhaps a late Day 2 or early Day 3 draft pick. Kay points out that during Ramsey’s four-and-a-half seasons in Los Angeles, he was not only the team’s top corner but one of the league’s premier defensive players, earning four Pro Bowl selections and two First Team All-Pro honors.

While Ramsey’s tenure in Miami got off to a promising start, things unraveled in 2024. Miami’s defense struggled as a whole, and Ramsey’s performance dipped: his completion percentage allowed jumped from 53.8% in 2023 to 62% last season, and he surrendered three touchdowns in coverage. Miami also added fifth-round corner Jason Marshall Jr., signaling they may be preparing to move on from the 30-year-old veteran.

The Rams currently have $19.72 million according to Over the Cap, which brings up the discussion over whether it’s worth taking in Ramsey’s $24 million in guaranteed money. They have the flexibility to restructure some of their top money-makers like Kevin Dotson, Rob Havenstein, and Colby Parkinson, but can also restructure Ramsey’s contract if the two sides can come to an agreement.

Why It Makes Sense for the Rams

BR’s Gary Davenport added that there is a reality where the Rams pull off a trade for Ramsey:

“A trade between the Rams and Dolphins makes sense on multiple levels. Rams general manager Les Snead has never been averse to trading for a veteran star, the Rams have a need at cornerback, and Ramsey played three-plus seasons in Los Angeles from 2019 to 2022.”

Looking at the numbers, the Rams’ secondary could use the help. In 2024, they ranked 26th in passing touchdowns allowed and 20th in passing yards allowed. Davenport also emphasized that, “The cornerbacks in Los Angeles are the defense’s clear weakness—there’s a reason the Rams are mentioned so often in Jalen Ramsey rumors.”

Ramsey still has what it takes to produce at a high level going into his 11th season, racking up 60 total tackles, one sack, and two interceptions last season, which isn’t far off from his career highs of 88 total tackles, two sacks, and four interceptions.

For the Rams, adding a familiar, high-caliber cornerback to a thin defensive unit should be an enticing prospect. If the financial hurdles can be worked out, a Ramsey reunion could provide the Rams’ defense with the upgrade they need heading into the 2025 season.