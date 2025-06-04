Rams 2024-25 Sack Leader Speaks on Entering Year Two

Los Angeles Rams 2024 second-round draft pick Braden Fiske had big shoes to fill after Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL.

Yet, the former Seminole was able to thrive in the Rams’ defensive line in his rookie season. Fiske recorded 8.5 sacks and finished third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award voting.

Fiske joined ESPN 710 LA’s on Travis Rodger and Andy Kamenetzky to discuss what he learned in his rookie year.

“I think just being on the field, seeing the live game action is the biggest thing,” Friske said at the Rams Revealed event. “Coming from college to the NFL, you expect so much… I’m so much more comfortable now and you can see that throughout the season. I got more comfortable as the season went on.”

“Really dialing it in, you know how I can be the best player I can be. I’m stoked for season two.”

The defensive lineman led the team in sacks in his first year as a professional, with the next closest being second-year defensive lineman Kobie Turner.

Friske mentioned that the jump from college to becoming a professional allowed him to focus more on football.

“From the diet, to the weight room, just the sleep, you name it,” Fiske said. “Everything is upgraded and it has to be if you want to take it to the next level. I’ve been lucky enough to be around some guys that have been doing it a long time.”

Braden Fiske Back to 100%

Braden Fiske suffered a knee injury during the NFC Divisional game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’ll be a little minor procedure that he’ll have, but he’ll be ready to go, and it won’t affect his ability to be ready for next year,” McVay said in an end-of-season video conference with reporters Thursday morning, via Rams. “Excited about his future.”

Having gone through the offseason and having time to heal, Fiske is ready for training.

“I’m feeling great right now,” Fiske said, via Rams. “Everything went as planned. We’re even ahead of the process now (compared to) where I thought I was going to be. I’m full go right now, moving, doing indy (individual drills), doing everything and feeling great.”

Fiske told Rodgers and Kamenetzky that he is healthy and that he “upgraded” his body.

College Teammates to Professional Teammates

Braden Fiske finished third in the DROY Award voting, behind Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and winning teammate Jared Verse.

Fiske joked about Verse winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and it being a “jab” when his teammate won.

“Obviously, deserved it. Obviously, great season. Great player. Most deserving,” Fiske said of Verse.

Fiske said having Verse from Florida State to the LA Rams made it an easier transition to the NFL.

“I think just the transition from [college] and being in the NFL, it made a big difference walking in with somebody you’re comfortable with, somebody you know, somebody you compete with,” Friske said.