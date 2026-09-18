Former Rams Star WR Could Join AFC Contender

Former Los Angeles Rams veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks once played in back-to-back Super Bowls but lost both. But the wideout could be working toward another crack at a title with an AFC contender this season.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Cooks tried out for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Cooks was the only tryout player Baltimore brought in.

Cooks played for the Rams from 2018-19. During his first season with the club, Los Angeles went won the NFC championship. The previous year, Cooks won the AFC championship with the New England Patriots.

During the 2018 season, Cooks posted 80 catches for 1,204 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 15.1 yards per catch.

It was the fourth of six 1,000-yard campaigns the wideout has registered in his career. He’s looking for a new opportunity at the start of the 2026 season after not spending the summer with a team.

Cooks became a free agent in March after finishing 2025 with the Buffalo Bills.

Ex-Rams Brandin Cooks Tries Out for Ravens

Getty Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks tried out for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

Cooks bounced around from team to team a lot for a wideout who often was the best outside pass-catcher on his team. He also never made the Pro Bowl.

But few who remember Cooks’s prime will doubt his star status. Behind his 4.33 40-yard dash speed, the wideout averaged 14.2 yards per catch over his first seven NFL seasons. He also had 40 touchdowns during that stretch.

In two seasons with the Rams, Cooks posted 122 receptions, 1,787 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His second season with the team, though, was a bit disappointing. Cooks departed for the Houston Texans after his second Rams campaign.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Cooks at No. 20 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. Cooks was part of a wide receiver draft class which included Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr., Davante Adams, Allen Robinson, and Jarvis Landry.

After three seasons with New Orleans, the Saints traded Cooks to the Patriots. He was part of a New England team that lost in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. The following year, Cooks suffered a Super Bowl defeat to the Patriots.

Cooks spent three seasons in Houston where he recorded two more 1,000-yard campaigns. He set a new career high with 90 catches in 2021.

Since 2023, Cooks has played for the Dallas Cowboys and Bills. He also experienced another stint with the Saints.

In 173 NFL games, Cooks has registered 734 catches, 9,811 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns.

The Ravens are potentially interested in Cooks because of a rash of injuries they have sustained at receiver to begin the regular season. Baltimore placed rookie starter Ja’Kobi Lane on injured reserve after he underwent surgery this week. The Ravens could also be without Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and/or Devontez Walker in Week 2.

Flowers hasn’t practiced all week because of a hamstring issue. Walker has a groin ailment but has been practicing.