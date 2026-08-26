Rams Super Bowl Champion Cut Loose in Roster Shake-Up

Los Angeles Rams super bowl champion and former starting safety Taylor Rapp is out of a job.

Rapp, who started 48 of the 57 games that he played for the Rams, signed with the Denver Broncos, sticking in the AFC after three seasons with the Bufflo Bills. His tenure was short-lived, though.

“The #Broncos are making a couple roster moves ahead of their third preseason game, signing DT Israel Antwine and T Foster Sarell, per source,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on August 26, adding, “Newly signed safety Taylor Rapp was released and WR Kyre Duplessis was waived.”

Rapp, 28, was a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. He has battled injuries in recent seasons, but is back in free agency nonetheless.

Broncos Cut Ex-Rams Safety Taylor Rapp

Rapp signed with the Broncos on August 20. That makes the former Rams starter’s tenure in the Mile High City less than one week.

“One practice is all Taylor Rapp ended up having in Denver. We’ll see what Sean Payton says after practice today,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted in reaction to the news, adding, “Rapp had agreed to a vet minimum $1.3 million deal with just a nominal guarantee, per NFLPA records and sources.”

The 28-year-old defensive back had 26 total tackles in six games for the Bills during the 2025 regular season. He tallied 330 total tackles, 9 interceptions (1 touchdown), 3 recovered fumbles, 1 forced, and 1.5 sacks with the Rams.

For his career, Rapp has 488 combined stops, 12 INTs, 4 recoveries, 2 forced, and 2.0 sacks.

His versatility is part of why he rose to prominence in LA, and then caught the Bills’ attention in free agency during the 2023 offseason.

The Rams have seven safeties, including top options Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens and “STAR” (nickelback) Quentin Lake. That more than likely makes them an unlikely landing spot for Rapp, but one that could help him get back to the Super Bowl in 2026.