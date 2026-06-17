Browns’ Jared Verse Reveals NSFW Final Message to Former Rams Teammates

The Los Angeles Rams made the league-shattering move to trade for two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Browns at the start of the month, signalling their seriousness in winning a Super Bowl this upcoming season. After reshaping their cornerback room by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson in free agency, the Rams weren’t done, adding Garrett to a loaded roster.

Garrett’s resume is absolutely stacked: the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, former No. 1 overall pick, and current holder of the league’s single-season sack record. He’s the best player in football right now, and the Rams gave up a package of picks and exciting young pass rusher Jared Verse to trade for him. Losing Verse, a fan-favorite and elite player in his own right, hurts. But no one will criticize the Rams for making a play for Garrett.

Verse is a special player in his own right, winning the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He now goes to Cleveland to anchor their pass rush the way he did in Los Angeles.

Jared Verse Reveals the Final Message He Sent His Rams Teammates

“Go dominate, the most important thing…make sure you beat the f*****g Seahawks.”

Those were Verse’s words, his final message to his teammates before he left Los Angeles. Needless to say, the Rams and Seahawks don’t like each other very much. Not only are they divisional rivals, but the Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champs, winning two out of three head-to-head matches last season by a combined three points, including one in the playoffs to send Seattle to the Super Bowl.

The Rams feel like they should have won the Super Bowl last season. They didn’t — so they went about making sure the league’s best roster resided in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams Will Miss Jared Verse

It’s always tough for fans watching a promising young player leave your team. Yes, Garrett is a special talent and he’ll make a huge impact in Los Angeles. But drafting impact players and watching them play elsewhere is still a bittersweet moment, at best.

For his NFL career, Verse has 124 tackles, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three passes defensed, and two blocked kicks (including one he returned for a touchdown). He’s such a powerful pass rusher, disrupting the game right off the snap and causing havoc in the backfield on seemingly every play.

Verse’s final message to his former Rams teammates goes to show he’s still invested in Los Angeles’ future — and really, really doesn’t like the Seahawks.