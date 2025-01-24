Former Rams QB Baker Mayfield Gets More Bad News With Buccaneers

Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield seemingly dodged a bullet.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen initially spurned the Jacksonville Jaguars for a handsome payday to stay, per reports. Instead, Coen is heading to Jacksonville after all following the Jaguars’ decision to fire general manager Tren Baalke.

“Liam Coen has informed the Buccaneers that he’ll be taking the Jaguars head coaching job, per sources,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported on X on January 23.

Howe’s post concludes a day of surprises.

“The Tampa Bay Bucs have been operating as if Coen was returning as the offensive coordinator after offering him a hefty deal,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini posted. “The contract was never signed and the Bucs were not informed he spent the day in Jacksonville meeting to become to next head coach, per source.

“Multiple text messages and phone calls were made to Coen and I’m told Tampa Bay has heard nothing.”

Russini’s is one of the latest in a series of events that spell bad news for Mayfield.

“Buccaneers have had no contact today with Liam Coen or his representation. The team has made multiple efforts to reach him and has not. Coen is in Jacksonville discussing a deal to become the head coach,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

“Liam Coen said he reached out to Bucs HC Todd Bowles to inform him of his interest in interviewing for the Jaguars head coaching job.”

Mayfield will change coordinators for the fifth time since the start of the 2022 season.

This will mark his second time parting ways with Coen, though the first time was by choice. Mayfield spent the final five weeks of the 2022 season with the Rams. They claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Buccaneers the following season. He parlayed that into a three-year, $100 million pact in 2024 after a Pro Bowl season.

Mayfield has been candid about his desire for Coen, who was LA’s OC in 2022, to stay.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars were aware that Coen wanted to stay to coach Baker Mayfield with Tampa Bay as their offensive coordinator,” Russini said in a follow-up post. “Shad Khan knew it would take a major push to change his mind.”

Former Rams QB Baker Mayfield Set to Lose Liam Coen as OC for 2nd Time

“#Bucs are currently concentrating on finding their next offensive coordinator, with Liam Coen expected as the #Jaguars next head coach, per league sources—as others have also reported,” “Anderson reported on X on January 23.

Anderson’s was one of many reports detailing an eyebrow-raising turn of events.

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz described it as a “massive turn of events” for the Jaguars. He also noted two sides were in “active negotiations” in his reporting.

BREAKING: The #Jaguars and Liam Coen are in "active negotiations" and barring anything unexpected, he will be the team's next head coach, multiple sources tell @NFLonFOX. A massive turn of events in Jacksonville.

Schultz reported on the “plot twist” earlier. He noted Coen was interviewing for a second time with Jacksonville after initially deciding to remain with the Buccaneers.

Tampa’s decision to fire Baalke sparked a change of heart.

“From a source on Liam Coen: ‘Ultimately, things changed with the job and he felt he owed it to himself to speak with (Jacksonville) about a head coaching position.’” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in a post on X on January 23. “A contract hadn’t been offered as of last checking.”

Coen did, however, have that offer from the Buccaneers. It included contingencies that underscore the imminent tone of the latest reports.

“More detail on the Liam Coen situation—the Buccaneers offered a 3-year deal on Monday to make their OC the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history. It was contingent on him not taking the second interview with the Jags. Which is the reason for the secrecy on the Jax visit,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer reported on X on January 23.

“We got more coming on this, but just a wild situation. Fair to say that Coen is on track to become the Jaguars’ next head coach, and is almost certainly done with the Buccaneers either way.”

There is also a sense of surprise with the news.

Reactions to Former Rams OC Liam Coen Leaving Buccaneers

The Jaguars’ push for Coen included multiple phone calls. That information may have changed those initial reports Coen was staying in Tampa if known.

Now, the ex-Rams QB, Mayfield, is facing the outcome he was jokingly willing to fight over.

“Sources: Liam Coen was content with being the #Buccaneers OC, but the #Jaguars ‘reached out repeatedly with the idea that Coen would need to say no, not once, but twice,’” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz posted. “Without Trent Baalke, the job becomes very attractive.”

Liam Coen is in Jacksonville meeting with the #Jaguars for their HC position and going over the parameters of what a deal would look like. Shad Khan is enamored with Coen and wants to get this done — then the plan is to hire a GM.

“The #Jaguars were always going to struggle to land a top HC candidate with Trent Baalke as GM,” Schultz said in another post. “It took them two and a half weeks to realize that, and they almost missed out on Liam Coen. Over the last 24 hours, they’ve been pulling strings and doing everything they can to get him to reconsider. It looks like they’re on the verge of success.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called the situation a “plot twist” in his reporting. He added, “Things just got interesting,” with a job Coen potentially “could not refuse.” Rapoport’s colleague, Tom Pelissero, called it a “dramatic turn” noting that Baalke’s firing indeed greased the wheels.

Rapoport later added that it was “clear” Coen was the “favorite” for the position.

The deal is not done with the #Jaguars. But for Liam Coen to be in the building in Jacksonville, speaking with the #Jaguars about their HC job days after agreeing to an extension… it's clear he's the favorite to be their next coach.

“After the #Jaguars’ dismissal of GM Trent Baalke, this rebooted with Liam Coen, who has an offer for more money from the #Buccaneers but a head-coaching opportunity worth exploring,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo posted in reaction.

There were still ripple effects for other franchises. Russini reported that former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh will meet with the Jaguars on January 24.

However, Saleh is expected to become the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator.

Don't think he will, but the 49ers better hope Robert Saleh doesn't get a head coaching offer this cycle. Would screwing over the 49ers be the added incentive the Cowboys need to offer Saleh their head coaching job?

“Goes to show you how things can quickly change until pen is to paper with these NFL carousel jobs,” “The Exhibit” host Josina Anderson posted in reaction to the initial reporting of the reversal.”

The Rams have their own QB quandary to sort through, but Mayfield’s Buccaneers will garner headlines for Coen’s exit and the search for a replacement.