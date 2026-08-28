Rams Forced to Change Plans With Ty Simpson After QB Injury

The Los Angeles Rams came out of their preseason finale with an injury at the quarterback position, specifically to Matthew Caldwell. Caldwell exited the Rams’ tilt in the fourth quarter, forcing the game’s starter–rookie first-round draft pick Ty Simpson back in

This was after Simpson’s night was presumed over. The Rams did not play starter and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford or Stetson Bennett IV in the game.

Caldwell scored a touchdown before ceding duties back to Simpson.

Rams QB Matthew Caldwell Injured, Ty Simpson Re-Enters Chargers Game

Caldwell is a rookie undrafted free agent who had not played this preseason until coming in in relief of Simpson. He was 5-for-10 for 31 yards and 1 touchdown.

Rams head coach Sean McVay clarified that Caldwell is dealing with a knee injury. He said that he hoped the rookie was okay, but also referred to the Rams’ depth chart as three-deep.

“We’ve got three quarterbacks on our roster,” McVay told reporters on August 27. “Obviously, we’ve got the reigning MVP of the league. And then, we got two guys that we feel really good about.

“Not pigeonholing myself into any sort of decision other than I feel really good about Stetson Bennett, feel really good about Ty Simpson, and I hope Matthew Caldwell’s okay. It was good to be able to get him in there and see him do some really good things. Hopefully, his knee’s gonna be all right.”

Caldwell likely faced an uphill battle for a roster spot anyway, given that the Rams have Stafford, Bennett, and Simpson. Still, it is an unfortunate way to cap the night for Caldwell. It had such a positive tone to it for him beforehand.

Simpson finished the night with 119 yards, 1 touchdown, and 0 interceptions, giving him 382 yards, 3 TDs, and 0 INTs on 47 of 60 (78.3%) passing during his first NFL preseason.

Caldwell’s status is, again, an unfortunate development on an eventual 20-18 Rams win.

Matthew Caldwell May Have Turned Rare Opportunity Into Practice Squad Roster Spot

Caldwell’s future may not have ever been on the Rams’ 53-man roster, but he may very well still be in the Rams’ plans.

“College backups rarely get an NFL opportunity like this, even just for the offseason,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote in July. “Caldwell was Arch Manning’s backup at Texas, which is one of the most pro-style systems in the college game. If he can impress, he could earn a longer look on the practice squad as a potential future No. 3 option here.”

Caldwell will learn his fate with the Rams on August 30, at the latest.

That is the deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53 players. Unless, of course, Caldwell’s injury forces a decision sooner.