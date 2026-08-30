David Carr Warns Rams About ‘Terrifying’ Situation Around Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams do not have many, if any, weakness in their starting lineup, including and around reigning MVP Matthew Stafford.

Former No. 1 overall pick and NFL quarterback David Carr and ex-NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy both spoke candidly about what their concern would be for the 2026 Rams with their preseason over and the regular season drawing near.

Perhaps fittingly, the two former pros chose potential issues on either side of the ball.

David Carr Warns Rams About Matthew Stafford

Carr did not shy away from the Rams’ powerhouse potential under head coach Sean McVay, but his concern for–or rather, around–Stafford highlighted something that has loomed over LA for much of the spring and summer.

That is the status of Alaric Jackson, who was not the focus of Carr’s remarks. However, he could certainly be the reason the Rams and their franchise quarterback are left exposed.

As Carr warned, the Rams are thin behind the Super Bowl champion.

“The surface looks great. And if they can play the game on their terms, it’s gonna be fine, because Sean is brilliant at being able to kind of keep tight ends in, chip with backs, protect those tackles, and that’s where I’m going with this,” Carr said on “NFL Gameday Kickoff” on August 29. “When you look at the Rams, the depth at tackle concerns me. Because there’s some great pass rushers, just in the NFC.

“You’re trying to win the Super Bowl, trying the whole thing, you said, ‘We gotta win it all,’ right? ‘We’re going all the way.’ Well, to do that, you gotta protect your quarterback–your aging veteran quarterback at that. So, that’s where I see it possibly being an issue.”

Jackson is the key is due to his ongoing legal matter stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.

They are also dealing with injury issues.

“Injuries to [Keagen] Trost and [Justin] Dedich have muddied the picture, as has a potential looming suspension for Jackson. It makes sense to create extra space at tackle, given the questions facing Jackson and Trost and the fact that [David] Quessenberry is 36. Once those situations stabilize, [Blake] Hance could depart to make room for a third center,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on August .

“Offensive line depth remains the biggest question mark for this team, given how strong the starters are and how one injury or suspension could create major risk for a 38-year-old pocket quarterback managing a degenerative back injury.”

Carr continued, “If you get into a drop back pass situation, those edges are going to be short, man. [Rob] Havenstein’s not there anymore. One of their tackles got hurt in training camp already. So, is he going to be ready? The depth there is terrifying. If you can run it, you can play action, you can keep him on balance, you can keep this game close.

“Hopefully, you can keep those games within a score, you can do things on your terms. But as soon as you have to go throw it around, that’s why I get concerned.”

Rams Defense Faces Noteworthy Question

McCoy echoed Carr in that the addition of Myles Garrett should help the Rams, and cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson should as well, particularly in an area that was their greatest weakness statistically.

The Rams ranked 19th against the pass.

However, McCoy was not willing to overlook the Rams’ 12th-ranked run defense. The unit showed some cracks that could be exploited by the right opponent.

“You got Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, which is great. It’s gonna help you in your pass defense metric. McDuffy can lock up in the back end. Myles Garrett was the Defensive Player of the Year, because he broke the sack record. Myles Garrett honestly doesn’t have a weakness.

“But what about the rest of the team? Will this team be able to stop the run? Kenneth Walker III was the Super Bowl MVP at running back. So, you have to be able to run the ball in order to win the Super Bowl. But you also gotta be able to stop the run, and I just don’t know if this team will be able to stop the run at a high enough clip.”

McCoy said, “other than that, I just see them hitting on all cylinders.

Stafford and the Rams could resolve that question once and for all if they get Aaron Donld to come out of retirement.