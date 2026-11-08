NFL Announces Punishment Decision Over LA Rams Game

The NFL delivered its decision on discipline over the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, and the news was good for Sean McVay and Co.

According to the NFL on November 7, Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar received a $17,911 fine.

It was for a “leg whip” that Kolar committed during the first quarter on a first-and-10 play from the Rams 35-yard line. Chargers running back Omarion Hampton gained 1 yard on the play, as Josaiah Stewart and Trent McDuffie combined to make the stop.

While attempting to make a block on the back side of the play, Kolar went down, and his leg struck Rams outside linebacker Byron Young in the midsection.

Officials did not throw any flags on the play during the game.

Rams Get Good News as NFL Fines Chargers’ Charlie Kolar

Kolar’s fine is a result of the NFL’s weekly review process. The NFL levies’ fines at its discretion after reviewing every game from the preceding week. Sometimes, players are fined for infractions that they committed in games but did not get flagged for, as is the case for Kolar.

In other instances, the NFL has opted against fining a player for an infraction that officials did flag in real time.

The league also often doles out fines that are different from what they have listed.

Per the NFL, fines for leg whips can incur fines up to $17,911 for first-time offenses. That means the NFL, which often levies reduced fines for first infractions, docked Kolar the full amount. A second offense could incur a fine as high as $23,882.

Leg whip fines are notably steeper than those for “Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing,” which can run $12,537 for first offenses and up to $18,507 for second offenses.

While Kolar felt the NFL’s wrath, he was the only player from either side of the Rams’ win who received punishment after the contest. That is especially good news for Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske.

Officials flagged Fiske for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter.

The NFL notes that fines for roughing the passer can reach $17,911 the first time and $23,882 for second offenses. It would have been Fiske’s second fine of the season.