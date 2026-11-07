Brittany Mahomes, Kelly Stafford Put on Notice Amid Chiefs, Rams Controversy

NFL players and their families have become visible voices in conversations surrounding the league. Social media gives those close to players a platform to react to officiating decisions, scheduling choices, and other developments affecting their teams.

That attention has followed the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams during the 2026 season.

Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford remain central to their franchises, as both teams navigate important moments on and off the field. The Chiefs are coming off a divisional loss to Denver, and the Rams are preparing for a Week 9 matchup against Washington.

Linda Cohn Calls Out Kelly Stafford and Brittany Mahomes Over NFL Criticism

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Former ESPN SportsCenter anchor Linda Cohn addressed Kelly Stafford and Brittany Mahomes on her show, “The Linda Cohn Show,” saying that being married to an NFL quarterback does not shield either woman from criticism over public comments.

“Marriage to a quarterback doesn’t disqualify you from commentary, from having an opinion. It also doesn’t exempt your commentary from criticism,” Cohn said.

She added that people should consider how their comments sound beyond their immediate circles, concluding: “Three words, know the room.”

Brittany’s comments followed Kansas City’s 28-24 loss to Denver on November 1.

A false-start penalty on right tackle Jaylon Moore wiped out a late Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Rashee Rice.

Brittany questioned the decision on Instagram, writing, “You can’t tell me you call that on a game-winning TD, oh wait yeah I can cause it’s us.” She later called it “the weakest call I have ever seen.”

Head coach Andy Reid also questioned the flag, while Travis Kelce later acknowledged on his podcast that Moore had moved before the snap.

Cohn challenged the suggestion that Kansas City was being unfairly targeted.

Kelly’s complaint concerned the Rams’ schedule around their November 25 Thanksgiving Eve game against Green Bay.

She questioned the shortened break and its impact on player recovery, adding that she was tired from watching games despite never playing a snap.

Cohn acknowledged that both women had legitimate reasons to raise their concerns. Her criticism focused on how their comments might sound to people outside the NFL circle, not on whether they had a right to speak.

While Cohn’s comments have put the spotlight on the two NFL families, the Rams also have several personnel decisions to manage before Sunday’s game.

Rams Face Multiple Injury Concerns Ahead of Commanders Game

The Rams’ November 6 injury report confirmed that outside linebacker Myles Garrett is expected to play against Washington, barring a setback.

Garrett returned to practice after knee surgery, participating on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday as a precaution.

Head coach Sean McVay said Garrett had progressed well and made a strong impact during the week.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson, however, is out for the season after shoulder surgery and will be placed on injured reserve.

Watson had allowed a 48.5% completion rate as the nearest defender, the fourth-lowest mark among players with at least 30 targets through the first eight weeks.

His absence puts more responsibility on Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

McVay said both cornerbacks had earned their teammates’ and coaches’ confidence. Forbes entered Week 9 with an 80.8 Pro Football Focus defensive grade, ranking seventh at his position, while Wallace’s 77.3 grade ranked 10th.

Trent McDuffie, tight end Colby Parkinson, safety Kam Curl, linebacker Grant Stuard and wide receiver Jordan Whittington were listed as questionable.

Long snapper Joe Cardona was doubtful, while tight end Terrance Ferguson was ruled out after a hamstring issue emerged during Friday’s practice.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive lineman Steve Avila were full participants Friday. Running back Ronnie Rivers was expected to be activated from injured reserve.

The Rams also signed kicker Joshua Karty to the active roster as they consider whether to continue using two kickers on game days. These personnel decisions will shape Los Angeles’ options for Sunday’s road matchup against Washington.