Super Bowl Champion Issues Stark Warning on Rams After Myles Garrett Blow

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2026 season with major expectations after making a significant move to strengthen their defense. Myles Garrett arrived from the Cleveland Browns during the offseason, giving Sean McVay another elite pass-rushing option.

However, the Rams’ season began with a difficult loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne. Los Angeles fell 27-7 in Week 1, while its defense and offense both struggled to make an impact. Garrett also had a quiet debut after missing significant time during training camp because of knee swelling.

Now, the Rams must prepare for a challenging stretch without their newest defensive star. Garrett recently underwent knee surgery and will miss at least the next four games, leaving Los Angeles to manage his absence while trying to move forward from its opening-week defeat.

Chris Canty Warns Rams About Myles Garrett’s Absence

Former Super Bowl champion Chris Canty has warned that the Rams’ season could be in serious trouble if Myles Garrett does not return sooner rather than later.

“If he doesn’t come back sooner rather than later, their season is going to be over whether both of them are healthy in the lineup or not because the reality of the situation is that defense can’t stop the run,” Canty said on “First Take.”

Canty’s comments center on a major defensive concern for Los Angeles. The Rams ranked 27th in PFN’s Defensive Impact Rankings after Week 1, while their offense ranked No. 30.

The concern goes beyond Garrett’s individual production. Canty argued that Los Angeles’ inability to stop the run could also limit the impact of its pass rush. That could make it harder for the Rams to consistently generate pressure and get the most out of their defensive stars.

Garrett had little impact in the season opener. He recorded zero tackles across 39 defensive snaps against San Francisco. The defensive end also acknowledged after the game that he had not looked like himself.

His absence now gives the Rams another challenge after a difficult opening week. Los Angeles will face the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills before Garrett becomes eligible to return.

While Canty’s warning highlights the broader defensive concerns, Garrett’s recovery remains central to the Rams’ plans for the coming weeks.

Rams Await Clarity on Myles Garrett’s Return

Myles Garrett underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery and has officially been placed on injured reserve. The move guarantees that he will miss at least four games.

Garrett’s earliest possible return can come in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals on October 18. That date only marks his eligibility to return from injured reserve. It does not confirm that he will be ready to play.

Sean McVay has made it clear that the Rams will not rush their star pass rusher back. The coach said the team wanted to address the knee issue properly after Garrett could not contribute at the level expected.

“The reality is, our job is to put our players and our team in positions to have successful outcomes,” McVay said Monday.

“Thought we would take an approach where he’d be feeling good enough to go contribute positive change and be the player that he’s capable of. That wasn’t the case, and so the next right thing for us is to be able to get this thing fixed.”

McVay provided another update Thursday and said Garrett was already showing progress after the procedure.

“He’s feeling good,” McVay said. “He had crutches yesterday, and then he was walking without crutches today, so he’s like Wolverine, healing fast.”

Still, McVay remains reluctant to set a return date.

“I’m reluctant to put a timeline on it,” he said. “We know that he’s going to miss those four weeks at a minimum, and we’re not going to rush him back.”

The Rams will therefore have to move forward without Garrett for at least the next four games while awaiting further clarity on his recovery.