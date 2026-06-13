Rams $22.5 Million Veteran Pegged Cut Candidate at Offseason Workouts

The offseason is the perfect time for NFL teams to build roster depth. Rosters around the league can never have enough depth at any position. Well, that’s typically the case, but this offseason, things have gotten a little crowded for Colby Parkinson and the other Los Angeles Rams tight ends.

With Los Angeles’ strong tight end depth, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay named Parkinson a potential cap casualty this offseason.

“The Rams added second-round pick Max Klare and several undrafted free agents this offseason, including intriguing prospect Dan Villari. Those newcomers join veterans Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, along with recent draft picks Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen,” wrote Kay.

“With so many players competing for limited roster spots, a difficult decision is on the horizon. Parkinson may be the most realistic cap-casualty candidate of the bunch, even if such a move would be a surprise after some strong 2025 efforts.”

Parkinson posted 43 receptions, 408 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games last season. Across the board, those were his best career numbers.

The Rams, though, could release Parkinson and save $5.5 million this fall. If cut, the veteran tight end would count as only a $3.58 million dead cap hit.

Parkinson joined the Rams on a 3-year, $22.5 million contract two years ago. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent next March.

Is TE Colby Parkinson a Potential Cut Candidate for the Los Angeles Rams?

In the NFL, it’s all about what players could do going forward — not past production. With that in mind, Parkinson could be a cut candidate despite his career best season in 2025.

“If the Rams don’t believe Parkinson will replicate that production, moving on would create additional financial flexibility while opening opportunities for younger, cheaper options. That’s especially relevant for a team fully committed to competing for a Super Bowl after its blockbuster acquisition of Myles Garrett,” wrote Kay.

“While McVay could elect to carry an extra tight end, Parkinson’s contract structure and the team’s depth at the position make him one of the more notable veterans who could become expendable before Week 1.” Kay then named the New England Patriots a potential landing spot for Parkinson if he is released. In 86 games with the Rams and Seattle Seahawks, Parkinson has recorded 130 receptions, 1,320 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. That means nearly one-third of his production over six seasons came last year. In all likelihood, Parkinson won’t repeat his 2025 production. During 2024, he had 30 receptions and 294 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Rams TE Depth Entering 2026 NFL Training Camp

If not for their tight end depth, then keeping Parkinson would probably be a no-brainer for the Rams. But the team re-signed veteran Tyler Higbee in March. The Rams then picked Ohio State tight end Max Klare at No. 61 overall during the second round.

Los Angeles also has tight ends Mark Redman, Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen on the offseason roster.

Parkinson led Rams tight ends in receiving yards last season. But Higbee, Ferguson and Allen all had at least 200 receiving yards each.

With all three of those tight ends back along with a second-round pick, Parkinson doesn’t appear guaranteed to stay with the Rams for 2026.