Rams Hit With Concerning News Involving Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams will head into the upcoming 2026 NFL season with high expectations. They are expected to be one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the league.

Last season, Sean McVay and company were just one win away from the big game. Unfortunately, they came up short in the NFC Championship Game against the eventual champion Seattle Seahawks.

On paper, the Rams might just be the most talented team in the NFL. McVay is also one of the best head coaches in the league. That is a recipe for success.

With that being said, a concerning outlook has been shared about McVay. Former NFL star and current ESPN analyst Steve Smith Sr. was the one who shared that outlook.

Steve Smith Sr. Thinks Rams HC Sean McVay Might Walk Away

During an appearance on “First Take,” Smith spoke out with his opinion about McVay’s future in the NFL.

“Coach McVay may take a few years off because he has young children,” Smith said. “He’s one of those guys who’s all-in and becomes a hermit of football when he’s in with football – and we all know you can’t do that AND be a father, husband, uncle, all that stuff. So you kind of need that time to just get your sabbatical.”

There have been previous rumors about McVay potentially walking away from coaching. He has remained with Los Angeles to this point, but a break could be coming.

Should that day come, the Rams would be taking a huge hit. McVay is not the kind of head coach who can be replaced easily. Los Angeles would take a step back without its lead man on the sideline.

A Look at Sean McVay’s NFL Track Record

At 40 years old, McVay has put himself on the fast track to being one of the best head coaches in NFL history. He has work to do to reach that level, but he’s well on his way.

Since taking over the Rams’ head coaching job back in the 2017 season, he has had a lot of success. McVay has totaled a 92-57 record and a Super Bowl win in 2021.

Throughout his nine-year head coaching career, McVay has only missed the playoffs twice.

Los Angeles can only hope that Smith ends up being wrong with his outlook. McVay is still young and is a devoted family man, but he has clearly found a lot of joy in coaching. Walking away from the game would be a difficult decision.

Expect to hear more speculation about McVay’s future. For now, this is something to keep in mind as a possibility.