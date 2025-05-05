Super Bowl Champion Shares Message After Joining Rams in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams are adding Super Bowl-caliber talent to their roster, signing former Philadelphia Eagles return specialist Britain Covey in free agency.

An undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2022, Covey has spent his entire career with the Eagles.

Covey, whose grandfather is acclaimed author Stephen R. Covey, shared strong sentiments with the Eagles and their fans before his move to LA made news. He also shared a clip, captioned with salute emojis, from a fan on his IG story.

“Can’t put into words how much Philly has meant to my little family and me,” Covey posted on Instagram on May 4.

“The Rams on Monday signed wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey to a one-year deal,” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson wrote on May 5. “A shoulder and a neck injury limited him to five games played last season.”

Terms of his new deal have not yet circulated.

Covey was on a one-year, $985,000 pact with the Eagles in 2024. He has earned $2.6 million in his career.

Rams WR/RS Britain Covey Keeps Chip on Shoulder

The 28-year-old is light on receiver experience, with 11 receptions for 76 yards in his career. He led the league with 417 kick return yards in 2023, though. Covey has always embraced fighting an uphill battle, which could serve him well with the Rams.

“There’s a quote my grandpa used to say that’s kind of been the motto of my career: ‘Build on your strengths and then organize to make weaknesses become irrelevant,’” Covey said, per NBA Sports’ Reuben Frank in August 2022. “That’s kind of been what I’ve done with my size and my career.”

Britain Covey is so dangerous as a punt returner 📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/2Mgsj0ajbL pic.twitter.com/PCveiMhTwq — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023

An undersized for high school quarterback, Covey said that mentality would stay with him.

“That’s kind of been the story of my whole life,” Covey said, per Frank. “A 5-8 kid who played quarterback in high school? My whole life I’ve kind of had that (long shot tag), and I think it’s led to my mentality. When you’re my size you kind of have to have that mentality.

After bouncing back and forth between the active roster and the Eagles’ practice squad as a rookie and enduring injuries while the team won the Super Bowl, Covey is likely emboldened.

Rams Looking to Add Juice to Return Game

The Rams ranked 17th in yards per kick return in 2024, and they were 22nd in yards per punt. 2024 undrafted free agent Xavier Smith led the Rams with 16 punt returns for 149 yards, while sixth-round pick Jordan Whittington 16 kicks for 453 yards to lead the way.

Covey has never returned more than 10 kickoffs in a season. It could be Smith who is in danger of losing his role to a more proven option, albeit one with injury concerns.

The Rams have 10 receivers under contract as of May 5.

Whittington has carved himself out a niche on offense alongside Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, and now Davante Adams. Smith, however, has more career carries and yards (four rushes, 36 yards) than receptions (2-6) in his lone season.

Throwing hot to Britain Covey and he makes a guy miss in space. I love it. pic.twitter.com/1Ws28iNf4N — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) September 22, 2024

Again, Covey’s more-proven skills as a wideout could help him earn a roster spot over the incumbent option in the punt return game, Smith.